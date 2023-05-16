Northfield girls golf came out victorious Thursday in a triangular match against Winona and Faribault at the Northfield Country Club behind multiple season-best efforts.

Emerson.png

Emerson Garlie aims for the green on the first hole. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)
Players.JPG

Players collect themselves after getting to the green. (Ben Jones/southernminn.com)

Ben Jones is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

