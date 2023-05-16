Northfield girls golf came out victorious Thursday in a triangular match against Winona and Faribault at the Northfield Country Club behind multiple season-best efforts.
Junior Emerson Garlie led the way with a 76 while the sister duo of Annika and Karina Johnson managed to post matching 87s on the afternoon. The 87 marked a season-low of Annika while Garlie’s 76 was her season-low as well.
Sophomore Anna Jordan also posted a career-best and a season-low with a 93 over the course of the 18-hole competition while junior Alivia Korteum managed a 104. Senior Marie Lebenski withdrew from the event through 12 holds due to an illness.
By the end of the competition Northfield found itself with a sizable advantage winning with a combined score of 343 while Winona Winhawks managed a second-place effort at 416 while Faribault fell even further behind with a 453 on the day.
Garlie would use a solid outing on Thursday to springboard herself to a 75 in the Dakota County Championship as Northfield managed to place three golfers in the Top 8 of that competition with the Johnson sisters once again putting up identical scores - this time matching 83s. Reese McCauley of Simley would win the Dakota County Championships with a 70, five ahead of Garlie’s effort.
Northfield once again hit the links on Monday, May 15 to face Austin and both Mankato East and Mankato West in a quadrangular event. The team will then turn back around for a rescheduled Tuesday afternoon meeting against Albert Lea on the road.
More meets
The Northfield High School girls golf team topped a busy week on the links with a first-place finish at a Big 9 quad meet, which was held at North Links Golf Club in Mankato on Monday, May 16.
The Raiders, ranked No. 19 in the state, posted a score of 355 to win the event, while Austin was second at 377, Mankato West was third at 428 and Mankato East was fourth at 434.
Under wet course conditions that curtailed distance on shots, Northfield’s Emerson Garlie won medalist honors with a low score of 75. She outpaced second place Aiiani Thiravong of Austin by nine strokes. Garlie is currently ranked #37 in the state in the latest Minnesota Golf Association high school rankings.
The Raiders’ Annika Johnson placed third with an 86, while Anna Jordan was sixth overall at 96 for Northfield. Other NHS golfers in the top 10 were Danica Sorem and Karina Johnson in seventh place with scores of 98 and Alivia Kortuem in 10th place at 101.
On Friday, May 12, Northfield finished in second place at the Dakota County Championships that were held at the Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings. Eastview (ranked #7 in the state) won the event with a 314, while Northfield had a team total of 332. #15 Two Rivers (339), #23 Simley (352), Rosemount (366), Farmington (374), Hastings (401), Eagan (409), Rosemount (411) and South St. Paul (425) completed the field.
Garlie led NHS with a third place finish at 75, while Karina Johnson and Annika Johnson tied for sixth place on the leaderboard with scores of 83. Other Raiders at the event included Marie Labenski (91), Jordan (95) and Sorem (98).
The week started back on Wednesday, May 10 as the Raiders’ hosted the Willinger’s Invitational. Northfield placed second in the team standings with a score of 342, while #5 Wayazta won the meet at 333. #6 Lakeville South was third at 343 and #12 East Ridge was fourth at 347. #7 Eastview (348), Blaine (368), Woodbury (381), Albert Lea (389), Lakeville North (399) and Austin (404) completed the field.
Garlie placed fourth at Willinger’s with a score of 78, while Karina Johnson and Labenski each turned in scores of 87 for the Raiders. Annika Johnson added a score of 90, while Jordan (101) and Kortuem (109) completed the scorecard for Northfield at the Willinger’s Invite.
On May 19-20, Northfield will travel to Chanhassen for a 23-team tournament at the Bunker Hills Golf Course. On May 23, Northfield will then wrap up its Big 9 regular season schedule with a match at Albert Lea’s Wedgewood Cove Golf Course.