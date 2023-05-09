The Northfield High School girls golf team claimed two first-place finishes during the past week at the New Prague Invitational on Friday, May 5 and in a triangular meet at home against Owatonna and Rochester Mayo on Thursday, May 4.
The Raiders started the week with a top team score of 346 in the triangular meet held at the Northfield Golf Club. Owatonna placed second with 371 points and Rochester Mayo was third at 397.
Northfield’s Emerson Garlie gained medalist honors on the day with a low score of 80, while Karina Johnson was second on the Northfield scorecard with an 82. Annika Johnson added an 86 for the Raiders followed by Marie Labenski (98), Danica Sorem (101) and Alivia Kortuem (102).
Northfield returned to the links on May 5 and placed first at the New Prague Invitational. Northfield and Orono both had team totals of 347 at the meet with the Raiders getting the tiebreaker win thanks to a personal best score of 95 by Anna Jordan.
In the team scoring, Jordan H.S. was third at 368. Fairmont (370), New Prague (374), Holy Family (375), Hermantown (415) and Belle Plaine (473) completed the field. Garlie led Northfield with a third place finish at 77, while Karina Johnson was fourth at 82. Annika Johnson and Labenski followed on the Northfield leaderboard with scores of 94 and Kortuem had a 107.
In the most recent Minnesota Golf Association state poll, Northfield was ranked 23. In the MGA’s individual poll, Garlie moved up nine spots and was ranked 35th in the poll that was released on May 1.
Northfield will be busy during the upcoming week starting with a 10-team invitational at Willinger’s Golf Club on Wednesday, May 10. On Thursday, May 11, Northfield will host Faribault and Winona at the Northfield Golf Club. The week will continue on Friday, May 12 with a trip to Emerald Greens Golf Course in Hastings for the Dakota County Girls Golf Championship meet. On Monday, May 15, Northfield will complete the week with a meet at the Mankato North Links Golf Course against league rivals Mankato West, Mankato East and Austin.