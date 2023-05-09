The Northfield High School girls golf team claimed two first-place finishes during the past week at the New Prague Invitational on Friday, May 5 and in a triangular meet at home against Owatonna and Rochester Mayo on Thursday, May 4.

Danica Sorem

Northfield golfer Danica Sorem takes a swing. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

