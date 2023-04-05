The two-time defending conference champion Northfield High School girls golf team has set its sights on a third consecutive Big 9 title and the Raiders appear to be in good standing for making a run at the top spot in the league in 2023.

Northfield Girls Golf Captains.jpeg

Northfield High School girls golf team captains for 2023 are Emerson Garlie (left) and Marie Labenski (right). (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments