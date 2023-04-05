The two-time defending conference champion Northfield High School girls golf team has set its sights on a third consecutive Big 9 title and the Raiders appear to be in good standing for making a run at the top spot in the league in 2023.
“We have a very young but talented team this year,” NHS head coach Melvin Miller said. “We are returning the best player in the conference in Emerson Garlie, as well as senior Marie Labenski and freshmen Annika and Karina Johnson and that will make us very tough to beat.”
In addition, the Raiders will bring back sophomores Danica Sorem, Anna Jorden, and juniors Alivia Kortuem and Anika Gisvold, which should allow Northfield to be able to consistently put up four good scores at meets throughout the season.
A two-time All-Conference selection, Garlie qualified for the state tournament and placed 17th at the MSHSL championship in 2022. She continued to hone her skills last summer in Junior PGA tour events and will be a team leader in 2023.
“She is very consistent,” Miller said of Garlie. “This year, my goal for her is to shoot mainly in the 70s. She’s consistent…she putts well, she chips well and she works at her game. Emerson just doesn’t play the five days of practice, she also plays on Saturday and Sunday. She’s playing seven days a week because she wants to get better and she wants to play college golf.”
Garlie’s play and work habits have proven inspirational for her teammates, including the two Johnson twins (Annika and Karina). Emerson and the Johnson twins all earned All-Conference honors in 2022 for Northfield.
“They’re (the Johnson twins) are excited to play with Emerson,” Miller said. “They see what they have to do to get there when they play golf with her. Both of them (the Johnson twins) work at it a lot…they have their own net in the garage and hit balls all winter long. Even though they are on the Alpine ski team they hit balls almost every day.”
Another leader on the team will be Labenski, who is back for her senior campaign after missing 2022 with an injury. Miller looks to Labenski to play a key role with the Raiders in 2023.
“I’m super excited to be back,” said Labenski, who also played tennis and basketball for the Raiders. “Last year was really hard because I was out of basketball and golf. It’s been an adjustment to be back but I’ll be ready when the matches start.”
Labenski believes the Raiders should be a strong contender for another conference title run and believes this could be the year to add a Section 1AAA title to the team’s resume.
“Last year we lost by five strokes to Lakeville South at the section, this year we will hopefully bring it to them and make it to state as a team, otherwise we have a lot of strong individuals who could make it to state as well,” Labenski said. “The five strokes last year were really tough but we definitely have the pieces this year to make it to state and we are hopeful that we will get there.”
Garlie added her goals for 2023, “Hopefully our team can place first in sections and go to state, and my goal is to place in state individually.”
Both Garlie and Labenski will also serve as team leaders in the clubhouse in 2023.
“I just look to make a positive environment,” Labenski said. “We have a lot of young talent and potential for the years to come, so I just want to help make a team culture that everyone wants to be a part of.”
Garlie added, “I’m going to try and help everyone stay positive and keep their heads up.”
At present, the Raiders are taking advantage of indoor training with the simulators at the Northfield Golf Club and are look forward to warmer weather and a return to outdoor golf.
Northfield is scheduled to open its season with a dual match at Albert Lea on April 17. Other schedule highlights include a tournament on May 19-20 at Bunker Hills Golf Course, which is the sight of the MSHSL state tournament along with the Big 9 conference meet at North Links G.C. in Mankato on May 25.
“We are playing in a two day tournament at Bunker Hills that we played in last year, so the girls get a chance to see it and I think it helped Emerson a lot at the State tournament,” Miller said.
Another plus that Northfield enjoys is the ability to play and practice on two of the state’s top courses at the Northfield Golf Club and Willinger’s Golf Course.
“Both courses are great facilities and we are lucky that we are able to play on either one of them,” Labenski said of the two Northfield area courses. “Both courses have tough holes and being able to play and practice on them really helps us prepare for the season.”
Miller added, “This isn’t the toughest course we play but you can get into more trouble here and at Willinger’s than anywhere else. If you don’t hit the ball into the right spot, this course can eat you up…you can make double bogeys easy and at Willinger’s double and triple bogeys are easy to make because you can hit the ball into the water.”