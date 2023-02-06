isabelle stephes 2023

Northfield’s Isabelle Stephes and Owatonna’s Abby Vetsch in action on Feb. 4. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

In a showdown between the two top contenders for the Big 9 girls hockey title, Owatonna High School retained its conference championship for the second consecutive season thanks to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Northfield High School on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Northfield Ice Arena.

