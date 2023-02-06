In a showdown between the two top contenders for the Big 9 girls hockey title, Owatonna High School retained its conference championship for the second consecutive season thanks to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Northfield High School on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the Northfield Ice Arena.
The victory allowed the Huskies to gain the league crown with an 18-6, 12-1 Big 9 record (34 points), while the Raiders finished as the conference runner up at 18-7, 9-2 Big 9 (32 points). In the latest Class AA state rankings, Northfield was ranked 16th and Owatonna received votes in the poll.
As the teams move into the MSHSL Class AA section 1A playoffs, Owatonna gained a three seed and will open its postseason with a game at home against Rochester Century/John Marshall on Wednesday, Feb 8 at 7:00 p.m.
The Raiders earned a four seed in the section pairings and will face number five seed Farmington at home on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 7:00 p.m. The winner of that game will then advance to play number one seed Lakeville South in the semifinal round on Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Hasse Arena in Lakeville at 7:00 p.m. Of note, Lakeville South is currently ranked No. 10 in the Class AA poll.
The winner of the Owatonna-Rochester Century/John Marshall game will advance to meet the winner of the #2 seed Lakeville North vs. #7 seed Rochester Mayo game. The winners of the two semifinal matches will play for the section title on Feb. 16 and that game will be played at 5:00 p.m. in Owatonna at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre.
Unlike the previous encounter between the two schools earlier this year in which Northfield jumped out to an early 4-0 lead before Owatonna rallied to win 5-4 in overtime, the Huskies wasted little time in gaining a quick upper hand in the game thanks to a power play goal by Abby Vetsch at 0:59 of the first period with assists from Samantha Bogen and Ava Stanchina.
The two squads then settled into a quality defensive battle with Owatonna gaining a slight 7-6 edge in shots during the first period. In the closing minutes of the first period, Northfield knotted the score at 1-1 with an unassisted goal by Keira Hauskins at 14:54.
In the second period, Owatonna got one of those offensive chances against Northfield as Stanchina scored an even strength goal at 3:20. Just under three minutes later, Owatonna took advantage of a rare penalty shot situation after a Northfield tripping penalty as Averi Vetsch scored the game winner at 6:14.
Averi Vetsch took the puck from center ice on the play and went to her left to beat Northfield goaltender Macy Mueller on the play.
“We haven’t had a penalty shot this year and usually Macy stands on her head when we do it in practice but I could see where in a game with this much pressure it’s tough,” Northfield coach Paige Haley said. “I felt for her major in that situation.”
In the third period, Owatonna padded its margin to 4-1 with an even strength goal at 4:52 by Bogen that was assisted by Izzy Radel. Northfield completed the game’s scoring at 7:05 of the third with a power play goal by Isabelle Stephes as Mia Miller and Ayla Puppe had assists on the goal.
Owatonna goalie Mikayla Wilker turned in a sterling effort between the pipes with 29 saves as Northfield outshot the Huskies 31-24 in the game. In the two team’s first meeting this season, Wilker missed most of the game due to illness. Her return on Saturday was a key for Owatonna.
Haley added her insight into the match up between Northfield and Owatonna.
“It was just an emotional game, when you play a rival in your conference like Owatonna,” Haley said. “I had a player say this to me in our locker room, that effort can beat skill and talent and its true…they (Owatonna) had more of an effort and they had more of an effort from the start.”
She added, “Hopefully we will use this as motivation. This happened to us last year when we lost the conference to them at their place, so basically we had a repeat of last year and hopefully we can use it as fuel at this point. Best case scenario, in my mind, is that we beat them in a section final.”
NORTHFIELD NOTES:
• The Raiders opened their week of play on Tuesday, Jan. 31 with a 3-1 win over No. 12 Dodge County at home. Emerson Garlie scored twice in the game for the Raiders, while Puppe posted a shorthanded goal to gather the win.
• On Friday, Feb. 3, Northfield travelled to Hutchinson and brought home a 5-3 non-conference win. Puppe added her eighth hat trick of the season with three goals in the contest. Tove Sorenson and Grace McCoshen also had goals in the game as Northfield outshot Hutchinson 33-15.
• Northfield has outscored its opponents 129-46 in 2022-23.
• Puppe continues to lead Northfield with 48 goals, 31 assists and 79 points this season, while Garlie ranks second on the team with 25 goals and 46 points.
• Mueller owns a solid 1.80 goals against average this winter for Northfield with a .919 save rate. She has nine shutouts and 18 wins to her credit in 2022-23.