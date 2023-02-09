The No. 4 seeded Northfield High School girls hockey team opened play in the 2023 MSHSL Section 1AA tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 8 with a 5-1 victory over No. 5 seed Farmington before a capacity crowd at the Northfield Ice Arena.

megan snyder 2023

Northfield Team captain Megan Snyder. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
macy mueller 2023

Northfield goalie Macy Mueller collected her 19th win of the season with a 5-1 victory vs. Farmington. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
peroutka and miller 2023

Northfield Emma Peroutka celebrates a second period goal by Mia Miller. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
ayla puppe 2023

Ayla Puppe heads up ice against Farmington. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
emerson garlie 2023

Emerson Garlie scored two empty net goals in the win over Farmington. (Tom Nelson/soouthernminn.com)
mia miller 2023

Mia Miller scored the game winner against Farmington in the second period on Feb. 8. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

