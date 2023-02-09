The No. 4 seeded Northfield High School girls hockey team opened play in the 2023 MSHSL Section 1AA tournament on Wednesday, Feb. 8 with a 5-1 victory over No. 5 seed Farmington before a capacity crowd at the Northfield Ice Arena.
The win improved Northfield’s record to 19-7 overall, and it helped refocus the Raiders’ game after a recent loss to Owatonna in the regular season finale Feb. 4.
“There were some things we didn’t do when we played Owatonna last Saturday,” Northfield coach Paige Haley said after her squad’s win over Farmington. “The way we played and what we were trying to implement on the forecheck they weren’t really doing it the right way, so we told them if we are going to run this forecheck you are going to have to commit to it…and the way they played tonight it matched that. They committed to it, they did it the right way and it worked.”
Northfield’s winning goaltender Macy Mueller, who made 29 saves in the contest - including 15 in the second period, echoed her coach’s thoughts on the win over Farmington.
“We took all our mistakes that we made against Owatonna and we literally talked through them in practice, step-by-step with every single person and it all came together and you could see a major difference when you start working on that stuff,” Mueller said.
The Raiders opened the game’s scoring in the first period with a goal by Emma Peroutka at 6:24 with assists from Ayla Puppe and Grace McCoshen.
In the second period, Farmington turned up the offensive pressure as the Tigers outshot the Raiders 15-6. Northfield also killed two penalties in the second period behind the sterling work of Mueller in the nets. On the night, Northfield was a perfect 4-of-4 on the penalty kill.
“We did a good job of not letting those calls completely throw us off. We killed a couple penalties and once we got through it, it gave the girls and extra push,” Haley said.
That extra push was provided in the form of a goal by Northfield’s Mia Miller, who scored the Raiders’ second goal of the game at 7:33 with assists from Peroutka and Keira Hauskins. The goal was Miller’s seventh of the season and it proved to be the game winner.
In the third period, Northfield took control of the game with a goal by Puppe at 12:38 of the period with an assist from Emerson Garlie.
With 4:09 left in the third period, Farmington pulled its goalie Addison Moudry with hopes of sparking a comeback. The Tigers managed to break the shutout with a goal at 13:26 by Morgan Mitchell to make it 3-1. The rally did not last as Northfield replied at 14:26 with an empty net goal by Garlie, which was assisted by Peroutka and Puppe. Garlie then completed the story with another empty netter at 15:37 with assists from Miller and Mueller.
It was only fitting that Mueller get an assist on the final play from her goaltender position considering the key role she played in gaining her 19th win of the season.
A sophomore, Mueller was a varsity starter at Apple Valley High School before making the transfer to Northfield last year. Her familiarity with the schools in the Southern Suburban Conference has proven to be an inspiration for Mueller.
“Macy really seems to like those South Suburban games. The Lakeville’s, Farmington, Eastview, she really likes those games,” Haley said. “Since she was a kid, she was always playing in that area, so I feel like she has a different level of focus and energy for these games.
Mueller added, “I know a ton of the girls from those south suburban team and I have a lot of experience playing against them.”
Mueller currently ranks third in the state for most wins this season and is second in the state with nine shutouts. After playing in a back-up role to All-State Honorable Mention goalie Maggie Malecha last year, Mueller has risen to the challenge this year with a 1.77 goals against average and a .921 save rate for Northfield.
“Macy has filled a huge role for us this year, but she has made it her own and I think that is what is important,” Haley said.
Northfield will continue their 2022-23 season with a trip to the Section 1AA semifinals at #1 seed Lakeville South. The game is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hasse Arena in Lakeville. The winner of that game will advance to the Section 1AA title game at the Owatonna Four Seasons Center on Feb. 16 at 5 p.m.
In the other first round games in the Section 1AA bracket, #2 seed Lakeville North scored a 14-0 win over #7 seed Rochester Mayo and #3 seed Owatonna defeated #6 seed Rochester Century/John Marshall 8-2.
RAIDER NOTES:
Ayla Puppe ranks second in the state with 49 goals and also ranks second among MSHSL players this winter with 82 points. She ranks eighth in the state with 33 assists this season.
Northfield has outscored its opponents 134-47 this season.
Emerson Garlie ranks second on the team and 27th in the state this winter with 27 goals. She also ranks second on the team and 29th in the state with 49 points.
This will mark the first meeting between Northfield and Lakeville South this season. Lakeville South is currently ranked 12th in the Class AA polls, while Northfield is ranked 17th. Last year, Northfield scored a 2-1 victory over Lakeville South in the Section 1AA championship game.