The 2021 season was a historic one for the Northfield High School girls cross country team as it claimed its first-ever Big 9 Conference championship and the school’s first conference title since a first-place finish in the Missota Conference in 2001.
The Raiders will lose two scoring seniors from last year’s roster, but they appear to have a 2022 roster that is ready to defend the conference title. NHS will be led by returning conference medalist Caley Graber, who won the Big 9 individual title in 2021 and charted a 44th place finish at the 2021 MSHSL state championships. Of note, Graber hit the ninth best time in school history with a time of 19:06 at the Section meet in Owatonna in 2021.
Sophomore Anna Forbord returns to the Raider roster in 2022 after missing last year with an injury. She received All-Big 9 honors in 2020 and also qualified for the state meet in 2020. Forbord will serve as one of the team’s tri-captains this season.
The team will also be strengthened by Addison Enfield, who was running sub-20 times last fall along with Claire Forbord and Peyton Quaas, who set the number one and two times in the mile for the Northfield Middle School girls’ track team last year. The returning list of Raiders to watch also includes Claire Casson, Abby Borgerding, Gracyn Mosley, and Nora Klaers - along with the Raiders’ other two team captains senior Lucy Menssen and senior Rachel Halling.
“Our captains this year did a fantastic job of leading summer practices, and more runners attended and logged more miles than in any of my previous five coaching seasons,” said head coach Nichole Porath, who begins her sixth season at NHS in 2022. “Summer mileage makes a huge difference in how in season training and racing goes.
“On the one hand, we will have our work cut out for us as we lost two of our scoring varsity runners. On the other hand, our team is returning a lot of young and newer runners that now have another year of training under their belts.”
Menssen added, “It’s crazy how much depth there is on the varsity team this year.”
Anna Forbond also pointed to the team’s depth as a major plus for the Raiders this season.
“We have five or six girls who are right on the cusp of varsity and they are close to making varsity, and then the varsity girls we do have are so deep. In our alumni race, the top five girls were within 30 seconds of each other,” Anna Forbond said.
The 2021 season has given the Raiders a taste of success and they are ready to challenge for another title. Rochester Century just lost the Big 9 title by one point to Northfield and then returned in the section meet to place third - just three points ahead of the Raiders.
“I think our varsity girls really want to win it this year,” Halling said. “it is something we’re aiming for and we’ve been training all summer for that.”
The new season will also be the first time that Northfield will have a separate coach for both the boys’ and girls’ teams. Porath had served as the coach of both teams in the past, and this year she will just be coaching the girls’ team while Janet Smith will coach the boys’ team in 2022.
“Having separate head coaches will help each team tremendously in terms of providing even more customized training for each gender,” Porath said. “I already see a big difference in how our girls have bonded together and how focused they are during practice. We will still do a lot as a combined boys and girls team, but separating for key workouts and weight training sessions allows each team to do training that is more tailored to their needs and allows for more personal attention.”
In their positions as team captains, Forbord, Halling and Menssen see the important role they will play in 2022 for the Raiders.
“ I think we need to inspire the younger runners to do their best. We have so many girls who are up and coming and by being positive and good role models to them, we can inspire them to do the same things we have,” Forbord said.
Halling added, “Cross country is almost as much a mental sport as it is physical, so I think focusing on what is going through your head during the races and trying to remind the young runners that ‘I can do it’ instead of ‘this is too hard and I don’t know if I can do it,’ is important.”
For Halling and Menssen, the season will also mark the finish of their prep cross country careers - one that was marked by the unique impact of COVID shortened seasons.
“It’s a little insane,” Halling said. “We kind of didn’t have the first half of our high school career due to COVID, and now our senior season is already here, so it is a little surreal.”
Menssen added, “For me it’s bittersweet. I am excited about not having to wake up at 7:00 in the morning, but at the same time, I’m going to miss the team and the sport so much. It’s nice to be able to run with other people and not just run by yourself. The team is such an amazing atmosphere to be around. I used to be the quiet girl and being on the team has just brought so much more confidence to me.”
Northfield will open its 2022 season with an appearance at the St. Olaf Showcase meet on Sept. 1 and a trip to the Faribault Meet on Sept. 9. This year’s Big 9 meet is set for Oct. 18 in Owatonna and the Section 1AAA meet will be held on Oct. 27 in Owatonna. The 2022 MSHSL state meet is scheduled for Nov. 5 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.