From left to right: Lucy Menssen, Anna Forbord and Rachel Halling. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The 2021 season was a historic one for the Northfield High School girls cross country team as it claimed its first-ever Big 9 Conference championship and the school’s first conference title since a first-place finish in the Missota Conference in 2001.

