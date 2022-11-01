The Raiders girls cross country team took second place at the Section 1AAA meet, winning a spot as a team at the state championship meet Saturday at St. Olaf's course.
Coach Nichole Porath said, for the first time since 2000, the Northfield girls cross country team will be competing at the state meet, running the familiar home turf.
"This is despite the fact that we compete in AAA and are the smallest school in that division," Porath said. "It makes qualifying even more of an accomplishment."
"We edged out Owatonna for the second qualification spot by a mere three points, and fourth place Lakeville South was just two points behind Owatonna," Porath said. "Owatonna clearly had been coached to run a lot smarter than their conference race, where we beat them by 35 points after they went out really hard and faded."
"I honestly thought they had us as I watched the race unfold," Porath said. "We had a pact as a team to not look at results until the team was back at our camp. We then refreshed results to see that we were indeed second and had qualified."
"The screams of joy from the team will forever be etched in my memory," she said.
She said overall, the team did not have their collective best day.
"I am not quite sure why, as we tapered very similarly to last year's conference race where they all felt amazing," Porath said. "Sometimes it's like that. I had been a little worried about the fact that the girls had absolutely outstanding days at both Ev Berg and at Conference, despite trying to hold off in our taper."
"It's just really hard to have an outstanding race back to back, much less three races in a row," she said. "What is exciting is that despite not having our best day, we were only seven points from Farmington, who is ranked in the top half of the State meet. If we have the day I know we can have at State, I think we can beat them. That would be huge."
She said Makayah Petricka, a seventh grader, had an outstanding race, finishing No. 3 for Northfield.
"She is typically our No. 7 runner," Porath said. "She started out in that spot but then kept moving up throughout the race. Had she not been brave enough to step up and move out of her normal position, we would not have qualified."
Freshman Caley Graber took seventh overall at 19:07.71 to lead Northfield. Eighth grader Peyton Quaas was 10th in 19:17.28. Seventh grader Makayah Petricka took 17th overall in 19:51.28. Sophomore Addison Enfield was 18th in 19:52.76. Sophomore Anna Forbord was 19th in 19:56.24. Sophomore Claire Casson was 23rd in 20:07.24. Eighth grader Claire Forbord was 29th in 20:29.93.
The JV followed that race with an equally impressive finish, she said.
"They finished third behind Lakeville South and Rochester Century," coach Porath said. "If our team was racing in the section 1AA race, we would have had 13 girls finish before any other team's first runner. That's crazy."
She said her Raiders notched 19 season-bests and 13 lifetime-bests for their returners, including all four of their seniors running their fastest times.
"We really look forward to seeing how we stack up against the best teams in Minnesota," Porath said. "I honestly think we can finish in the top half of the field, and considering we are the smallest school in AAA, it would be a really big deal."
"We are just so deep, and large meets generally reward deep teams," she said. "We don't have a really low scorer like a lot of the teams that will be vying to finish in the top half — Wayzata and Minnetonka, ranked No. 1 and No. 2, will likely have at least two runners in the top 10 — but what we do have is a very solid pack coming in within less than 50 seconds of each other."
"Irregardless of how State goes, I'm just so proud of these girls," she said. "They set out with a dream to qualify this year. Every summer training run they went on, every in-season run, every mile — they worked so hard and did everything that was asked of them."