Northfield Girls start.JPG

The 2022 Northfield varsity cross country team starts the girls AAA State Championship 5000-meter race Saturday at St. Olaf, where they finished in 10th place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Northfield girls cross country team finished in 10th place in the state cross country championships Saturday at St. Olaf College, anchored by freshman Caley Graber's 36th-place finish.

Caley Graber (63).JPG

Northfield harrier Caley Graber, left, anchored the Raiders' 10th place finish at the AAA State Championships, taking 36th place overall, with a time of 19:18.57. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Addison Enfield (60).JPG

No. 60, Addison Enfield took 81st place for Northfield Saturday at the state championship at St. Olaf. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Makayah Petricka (65).JPG

Northfield runner Makaya Petricka runs to 115 place at the State Cross Country Championship for AAA, held Saturday at St. Olaf. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

