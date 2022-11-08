No. 60, Addison Enfield took 81st place for Northfield Saturday at the state championship at St. Olaf. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield harrier Caley Graber, left, anchored the Raiders' 10th place finish at the AAA State Championships, taking 36th place overall, with a time of 19:18.57. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield runner Makaya Petricka runs to 115 place at the State Cross Country Championship for AAA, held Saturday at St. Olaf. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The 2022 Northfield varsity cross country team starts the girls AAA State Championship 5000-meter race Saturday at St. Olaf, where they finished in 10th place. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Northfield girls cross country team finished in 10th place in the state cross country championships Saturday at St. Olaf College, anchored by freshman Caley Graber's 36th-place finish.
Graber finished with a time of 19:18.57.
Northfield sophomores Anna Forbord and Addison Enfield finished in 60th and 61st places, respectively. Forbord's time was 19:56.9 and Enfield's finish was 19:57.1.
Eighth grader Peyton Quaas took 85th place for Northfield in a time of 20:10.4. Sophomore Claire Casson took 96th place with a time of 20:16.8.
Taking 114th place was Makayah Petricka with a time of 20:30.7. Northfield seventh grader Claire Forbord took 130th in the race.
Northfield took 10th in the 16-team field, with 254 points. Wayzata took the girls title in AAA with four runners in the top 10 finish, and the fifth coming in 14th.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
