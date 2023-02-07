cora mcbroom 2023

Northfield’s Cora McBroom battles for a loose ball at midcoast against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 49-40 victory at Red Wing on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Northfield’s Kate Sand drives the lane for two points against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield’s Kat Organ. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield’s Izzy Balvin (25) and Ryann Eddy (23) bring the ball up court against Mankato East. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

