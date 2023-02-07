The Northfield High School girls basketball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 49-40 victory at Red Wing on Saturday, Feb. 4.
The Raiders led 24-20 at the intermission and outscored the Wingers 25-20 in the second half to earn the league victory.
Tatum Sawyer led the charge for Northfield on offense with 15 points, while teammate Izzy Balvin had 13 points and Ryann Eddy added 12 points and a team high eight rebounds. Sammi Chandler was Red Wing’s top scorer with 11 points.
The victory improved Northfield’s record in 2022-23 to 4-15 overall and 4-11 in the Big 9. The win also avenged an earlier loss to Red Wing this season in which the Raiders lost 62-38 at home. Of note, Red Wing ranks among the league’s top four teams with a 13-5, 12-4 Big 9 record this season.
Northfield opened its week of play on Tuesday, Jan. 31 with a 59-37 loss at home against Hastings. In the game, Kate Sand led the Raiders with nine points while Sawyer and Grace Mostad each had seven points.
Back in conference play on Thursday, Feb. 2, the Raiders lost a 60-48 match against Mankato East in Northfield, Minn. The Cougars led 33-22 at the half but Northfield did manage to keep things close later in the game as Mankato East only outscored the Raiders by one point in the second half at 27-26.
In the second half, Northfield scored the first five points to close with six points at 33-27 thanks to a pair of three-pointers from Ryann and Balvin. Mankato East then broke things up around the 13:00 mark with a pair of treys that made the tally 45-31. At which point, the Cougars were able to hold on to a comfortable 10-point plus lead for the remainder of the game.
Eddy led Northfield with 15 points, which included three three-point fields goals in the game. Kat Organ also joined the double-digit club with 11 points for Northfield, while Sawyer posted eight points in the game.
“We had a few stretches of the game where we had too many turnovers and didn’t get the kind of shots we wanted to and that led to their runs, so that is one area we have to clean up,” Northfield coach Paul Eddy said.
He added, “I thought we started both halves exceptionally well and I was really proud of our energy. We competed and I felt our energy and competitive edge was better than we’ve seen it on a consistent level throughout the year. We got off to a great start in the first half and a great start in the second half and both of those have been problems for us, so certainly we made some really good steps in the right direction tonight.”
Northfield continued its season on Tuesday, Feb. 7 with a home game against Owatonna and will rematch at Mankato East on Thursday, Feb. 9. On Friday, Feb. 10, Northfield will travel to Rochester Century for a 7:30 p.m. game before returning home on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for a home game against Austin at 7:30 p.m.