The Northfield High School girls basketball season came to a close this week as the Raiders lost a 70-41 decision against Lakeville North in the first round of the 2023 MSHSL Section 1AAAA tournament on March 1 in Lakeville.
Northfield entered the game as the eighth seed in the tournament and Lakeville North was the number seed. In other first round games, Np. 5 Farmington posted a 58-46 win over #4 Rochester Century, No. 3 Lakeville South defeated No. 6 Owatonna 30 and #2 Rochester Mayo defeated Rochester John Marshall 79-55.
In the Section semifinals, Lakeville North advanced with an 80-61 win over Farmington on March 4 and Lakeville South defeated Rochester Mayo 56-49 to advance. The Section 1AAAA title game will feature Lakeville South and Lakeville North on Friday, March 10.
In the Section opener at Lakeville North, the Raiders trailed 36-16 at the half. In the second half, Lakeville North outscored Northfield by just nine points to hold on for the 70-41 win. Grace Mostad led the Raiders with 17 points in the game. Teammate Kat Organ added eight points and Tatum Sawyer had five points for Northfield. Trinity Wilson led Lakeville North with 18 points in the game.
Northfield completed its 2022-23 season with a 4-23, 4-18 Big 9 record.
Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.
