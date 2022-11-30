Northfield Girls Basketball Captains 2022-23

2022-23 NHS girls basketball team captains, left to right, include Ryann Eddy, Izzy Balvin and Marie Labenski. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School girls basketball team will be looking to improve upon its fortunes this winter thanks to a roster filled with players who gained quality varsity court time in 2021-22.

Northfield Girls Basketball - Izzy Balvin

Guard Izzy Balvin practices with a teammate ahead of the 2022-23 Northfield girls basketball season. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Girls Basketball - Paul Eddy

NHS girls basketball coach Paul Eddy talks to the team during a pre-season practice. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Girls Basketball - Ryann Eddy

Ryann Eddy lines up a shot during a recent practice. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

