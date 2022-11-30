The Northfield High School girls basketball team will be looking to improve upon its fortunes this winter thanks to a roster filled with players who gained quality varsity court time in 2021-22.
Northfield ended its season with a 3-24, 3-19 Big 9 record last winter but head coach Paul Eddy believes last year’s trials could result in positive results this winter for the Raiders.
“We bring back a fair amount of experience. We played a lot of different players at the varsity level last year and a lot of young players, and in the long run that will hopefully help us being a little more comfortable coming into this year,” Eddy said. “We had four different 8th graders last year that all played at the varsity level. We think that is a group with a lot of potential and hopefully that experience they got last year will help move them forward. We also have good senior leaders on this year’s team.”
Those seniors include team captains Izzy Balvin (point guard) and Ryann Eddy (forward). In addition, senior captain Marie Labenski (guard), who is not able to play at this point due to an injury, will serve as an off-court leader for the team this season.
“I am excited for this year,” said Labenski, who also plays tennis for the Raiders in the fall. “I think our team has a lot of potential. We’re young but we have a lot of girls who have been on the varsity court before and have experienced varsity minutes, so I think we have potential to be a contender this year in the Big 9 Conference.”
Balvin added, “We only lost two seniors and have a lot of players coming back…and now that they have had that experience last year, we’ll be stronger and more confident out on the court. Also, the Big 9 lost a ton of talent within the other teams, so I think there will be a lot closer games.”
According to Paul Eddy, the Raiders were able to give 16 different girls quality playing minutes at the varsity level in 2021-22. Northfield lost two seniors from last year’s roster including All-Conference Honorable Mention recipient Samantha Ims, but the majority of the roster is back, and the coach looks to build off that experience.
“We should know our systems pretty well, so it should just be a matter of refining things and putting in a few new wrinkles as well,” Eddy said. “Our defensive theme is to do what we need to do in order to get our opponent out of their system. Make them uncomfortable and do some different things…force the issue defensively and play a little faster on that end then we have in the past.”
He continued, “Offensively, we are going to try and get to good shots, so that might take more of a process. If we can’t get something in transition quickly, then we might have to be patient and make the extra pass to get the right person in the right spot in order get the right shot.”
Balvin said fans can expect to see a competitive Northfield squad on the court this season.
“On both offense and defense, we are switching things up a bit this year but I think our defense is looking strong this year.”
Labenski provided additional insight into the squad’s offensive outlook for 2022-23.
“We’re more of a half court type of team. If we can get the ball in transition that will be good for our team because we have a lot of speed but I think usually if we can slow it down and set up the offense and get great shots that is what we are looking for. I also think our shot selection will be better this year, since we’ve been working on that in the off-season.”
Northfield’s roster consists of several players who have grown up playing youth basketball in town and has created much familiarity on the court for the Raiders.
“We know each others strengths and weaknesses and this allows us to play together better as a team,” Ryann Eddy said about the connections created over the years.
Balvin added, “Having the same group together over the last several years has been super helpful.”
On the topic of leadership, Balvin, Eddy and Labenski are honored to carry the captain’s title and look forward to helping guide the squad this winter.
“As a captain this year, my main role is to make sure that people feel welcome because sometimes people are put into a role that they weren’t expecting...we’ve been there and we know how that feels so we want to make sure that people feel welcome,” Ryann Eddy said.
Balvin also added her thoughts on her leadership position at NHS.
“Leadership is very important. The girls look up to you in ways that you don’t even know both on and off the court, so being a positive leader both within the basketball program and the school is important.”
As the senior captains look ahead toward their final campaign at NHS, they have an enhanced appreciation of their prep basketball experience and are definitely ready to finish their high school basketball careers on a high note.
“Our main focus is to take each moment one at a time, that’s our theme for this year is ‘Here and Now’…to focus on what we have right here and right now. Savor every moment we have and treasure it because we know it won’t be here forever,” Ryann Eddy said.
Balvin concluded, “Everyone’s goal is to win games but I think if we are giving 100 percent every time and the scoreboard doesn’t reflect a win, we will still be happy along as everyone is giving everything they have.”
The Raiders will open their 2022-23 season at home with a Big 9 game against Mankato West on Nov. 29.