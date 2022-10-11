(NF CC) Addison Enfield.JPG

Northfield senior Addison Enfield (No. 6355) leads the Raiders to third place at the 2022 Ev Berg Invitational Thursday at the Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. Enfield was 12th overall and teammates, eighth grader Peyton Quaas (No. 6382) finished 15th and sophomore Claire Casson (No. 6353) was 21st. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Northfield cross country team ran at the Ev Berg Invitational in Owatonna Thursday, with the girls taking third place and the boys taking eighth.

(NF CC) Claire Forbord (6358) - Makayah Petricka (6381).JPG

Northfield eighth grader Claire Forbord, left, and seventh grader Makayah Petricka finished 28th and 29th, respectively, to help the Raiders take third place in the Ev Berg Invitational meet Thursday in Owatonna. Eastview took first with 79 points, home team Owatonna was second with 84 and Northfield had 99 points for third. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(NF CC) Nathan Amundson.JPG

Northfield senior Nathan Amundson, left, leads the Raiders varsity to an eighth place finish in the Ev Berg Invitational Thursday. Amundson took 14th overall in the field of 87 runners. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
(NF CC) Evan Loe (6329) - Carter Schlomann (6335).JPG

Northfield Raiders senior Carter Schlomann (No. 6335) and junior Evan Loe (No. 6329) run in the Ev Berg Invitational Thursday at the Brooktree Golf Course in Owatonna. Schlomann took 49th and Loe took 53rd in helping Northfield take eighth place among the field of 13 teams. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

