Northfield girl golfers claim Big 9 title By MICHAEL PAPPAS May 30, 2022 The current state of the Northfield golf teams is one of lofty heights.Having the Raiders boys win the Big Nine Conference Championship on Monday May 23, the Northfield girls had the chance to claim a title of its own Thursday May 26 in Mankato.The Raiders did not disappoint, coming through with the first place finish in the second edition of the Big Nine Conference Tournament.Northfield did so by blistering to a combined score of 326. The finish was 14 shots better than second place Albert Lea.The par 72 North Links Golf Course in Mankato played host to the meet.A pair of Raiders stole the show.Anna Nesseth and Emerson Garlie both drove their ways to silver and bronze finishes for the afternoon.Nesseth started her round mixing in two birdies on the front nine to finish with 40 strokes at the turn.The senior kicked it up a notch on the final stretch, carding two more birdies and five pars placing her at just one over on the back nine, ending her round at 75.Garlie came out blazing for her day on the course.Birdieing three of her first four holes, the sophomore put herself in prime position to claim a conference title.Garlie cooled off a bit on the back nine, however, earning her third at 78.Karina Johnson also earned a top 10 finish as she placed 10th via a 86.Evelyn Jordan (87), Annika Johnson(93) and Paige Mier (96) completed the lineup for the Raiders.Earning the individual title had a golfer from Albert Lea claw her way to first as Alyssa Jensen edged out Nesseth and Garlie with a 74.The Raiders win in Mankato gave them the sweep of the Big Nine Conference Tournaments, as they also won the first edition of the meet back on April 28, at the Lowlands in Red Wing.The victory also ended Northfield's conference slate undefeated at 33-0.All-Conference winnersA eye-opening five Raiders were named to the All-Conference team.Garlie, Nesseth, Jordan, Karina Johnson, and Annika Johnson all earned the accolade for Northfield.SectionsMoving on from the Big Nine Conference meet, the Section 1AAA Tournament is now up next for Northfield.The Raiders traveled to Cannon Falls Golf Club for the first round of Section play.If able to advance, Northfield will compete in the second round on June 2. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.