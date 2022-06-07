Falling short of where the Northfield boys lacrosse team had wanted in the past couple seasons, the team opened the year with a chip on its shoulder.
“We came into the season this year with the motto of unfinished business. We felt like we could have competed at a much higher level the last number of years,” said coach Jeff Wright.
The Raiders wanted this season to be different, aiming to make it past the section semifinals for the first time in program history, giving themselves a chance to make a trip to their first state tournament.
So far, so good for Northfield as the team made history to punch its ticket to the section final by getting past Lakeville North 10-7 on June 4 on their home turf.
“We made it to the section semifinals many times but we have always fallen short. Getting over that hurdle to put us in the position to make a bigger splash is pretty special,” said Wright.
For three quarters, it appeared the Raiders might not have the chance to break the ceiling as they opened with a scrappy Owatonna squad on June 1.
Raiders survive
In the Big Nine clash, the second seeded Raiders hosted the seventh seeded Huskies. The game did not get off to the ideal start for Northfield.
“We had a very slow, lackadaisical start to our game and they were the opposite,” said Wright.
Owatonna jumped all over the Raiders to take the 4-1 lead after the first quarter.
Though cutting into the deficit in the second quarter, Owatonna still held a 7-6 advantage into halftime.
The Huskies still led at 9-7 into the fourth quarter. 12 minutes away from an upset loss, Northfield showed its true colors.
“We locked down on defense,” said Wright.
Senior goalkeeper Nolan Nagy and the Raiders defense kept the Huskies off the board for nearly the 10 minutes to allow the offense to turn the deficit to a lead.
Powering to the 10-9 lead with 4:19 to go, a save on the man down by Nagy and long clear allowed Northfield to call timeout to plan to drain the penalty. Senior Emerson Herbig drew the nod.
Pressured by the Owatonna defense, Herbig drained the penalty before a spin move towards the middle of the field followed by a running shot beat the Huskies goalie to give Northfield the two goal lead with 2:37 to go.
A man up goal 30 seconds later did pull Owatonna within one but Northfield held on for the victory.
“They came to win and had nothing to lose but it just points to the resiliency of our team,” said Wright on the comeback victory. The Raiders outscored Owatonna 4-1 in the final quarter.
Nagy had 21 saves in the victory while Matthew Bell totaled four goals to power the offense.
Leading goal scorer Spencer Klotz did not tally a single score in the contest but embraced another role, said Wright.
“Klotz did not have a single goal but he was more of a contributor off ball,” he said, as Klotz tallied four assists.
The win over Owatonna moved the Raiders to face Lakeville North on June 4.
Northfield 10, Lakeville North 7
Taking on third seeded Panthers, Northfield believed it was in for a grind of a game.
“We knew coming into that game that it was going to be a huge task. They play a very tough schedule and they have seen very good lacrosse,” he said, also being familiar with the program as he coached there for seven years.
Seniors carried the way versus the Panthers in the tough matchup. Scoring nine of the ten goals for the Raiders propelled the team to new heights.
That heavy dose of seniors started right away for Northfield. Lighting the lamp after a dodge from behind the net had Herbig give the Raiders the early 1-0 lead.
The two teams traded blows for the remainder of the half to send the opponents into halftime tied at four.
Lakeville North jumped ahead out of the break before the seniors took the contest into their own hands. Two goals by Herbig followed by a tally by Klotz surged the Raiders ahead 7-5 as the teams headed to the fourth.
The Panthers did not go away, creeping back into the game at 8-7, with time winding down in the contest.
Klotz then gave the Raiders some much needed breathing room.
On the man up advantage, Klotz dodged past his defender to bury the look, giving the Raiders the 9-7 lead with 3:59 to go.
Northfield added another goal late to seal the victory over Lakeville North.
“That was the most complete game we have played all season,” said Wright.
Klotz, Herbig and Nagy had their fingerprints all over the contest for the Raiders. Klotz tallied six points on five goals while Herbig added three big goals of his own for four points. Again strong in net, Nagy turned away 14 shots in the winning effort.
“We love our seniors and we are going to ride the coattails of them,” said Wright.
The victory moved Northfield to 12-3 overall on the year.
Section final
The Raiders will now take on top seed in Farmington with a bid to state on the line.
Already having played the Tigers once this season, a 13-9 defeat on May 20, Northfield isn’t complicating its game plan.
“We are going to have to play with that same fire that we played with on Saturday and if we do, I believe things will look good for us,” said Wright.
Northfield traveled to Farmington on June 7 to battle for the state berth.