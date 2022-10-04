The Northfield girls swim and dive team remained unbeaten in the Big Nine Conference with a 107-79 victory Thursday over Austin.
On the night, the Gators won five individual varsity swimming events and two relays. Eighth grader Greta Kortuem won the 200 individual medley, sophomore Maria Hegland won the 100 freestyle, sophomore Nora Kortuem won the 500 freestyle, freshman Ella Holleran won the 100 backstroke and junior Charlotte Flory won the 100 breaststroke for the Gators.
“Great job by these girls going up against some fast Austin swimmers," Northfield swim and dive coach Brian Porter said. "We knew they were going to win their share of individual events. Fortunately, our girls held their ground with some important wins.”
He said the "meet came down to depth, plain and simple. In the three relays, we outscored Austin 26-16. We need eight good swims in each relay for that to happen. In the individual events we won five, they won four, so it’s pretty much a wash."
In a meet like this, Porter said, it all comes down to the third, fourth and fifth place finishes, and winning the close races.
"In those third through fifth place finishes, we outscored them 28-19," Porter said. "And that was the difference tonight.”
On the diving board, juniors Inga Johnson and Whitney Gray finished fourth and fifth respectively.
“The girls did a great job tonight. Austin is similar to our team, with a lot of young swimmers," he said. "They are going to be really strong in the years to come.”
In the junior varsity heats, the Gators overpowered the Packers, winning six of eight individual swimming events, and all three relays.
Northfield senior captain Molly Roethler won the 200-yard individual medley, junior Josie Hauck won the 50-yard freestyle, freshman Ella Porter won the 100-yard fly, freshman Ella Krupicka won the 100-yard free, freshman Sonja Smith won the 100-yard backstroke and sophomore Edy McLaughlin won the 100 breaststroke.
Elle Otting, Riley Rinaldi, Lyda Carlson and Quinn Edwards placed first in the 200-yard medley relay. Senior captain Maddie Moser, Maren Coudret, Lydia Hershberger and senior captain Rylee Blandin placed first in the 200 freestyle relay. Summer Moeller, Ella Holleran, Kasie Larsen and Edy Malecha took the top spot in the 400 freestyle relay.
“Our junior varsity swimmers and divers just keep getting better and better," Porter said. "It’s so exciting to watch. I think the swim of the meet was the JV heat of 500 freestyle. Kasie Larsen was in a close race with Austin swimmer Halle Burke the entire way. After six-and-a-half minutes, Halle was able to finish just ahead of Kasie by a tenth of a second, but Kasie walked away from that race feeling great about the way she competed. She’s dropped close to 20 seconds off her 500 in the last two weeks, which is excellent.”
The Gators now turn their attention to Mankato West.
“This next dual meet will be our biggest challenge of the season so far," Porter said. "We are really excited to see how we match up against one of the toughest teams in the Big Nine."
He said it will take a total team effort to beat the Scarlets.
"They have a lot of fast girls, three great divers, and a ton of depth," Porter said. "It will be a lot of fun.”