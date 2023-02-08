yule, kelly, and schulz 2023

NHS football coach Brent Yule along with Haden Kelly (left) and Joey Schulz (right). (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

A part of the Northfield High School football team that helped pave the way for success in recent years will be taking their game to the next level as senior offensive linemen Haden Kelly and Joey Schulz recently signed letters of intent to play college football in 2023.

haden kelly signing family 2023

Haden Kelly (front row). (L-R in back row) Bill Kelly (father), Rachel Kelly (sister) and Stacy Kelly (mother). (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
joey schulz signing family 2023

Joey Schulz celebrates signing a letter of intent to play football at Augustana along with his family members. Front Row: Madison Schulz (sister), Joey Schulz; Back Row: Mike Schulz (father), Kenna Schulz (mother) and Caitlin Schulz (sister). (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
congrats from friends schulz and kelly signing 2023

Teammates and friends from Northfield High School congratulate NHS football players Joey Schulz (left) and Haden Kelly (right - Bulldog sweatshirt) after their letter of intent signing ceremony on Feb. 1. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

