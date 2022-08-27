Northfield Football Captains

Dom DiMaggio, left, and Gabe Sawyer are two of the notable returnees for the 2022 Northfield High School football season. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School football team will begin its second season of play under the leadership of head coach Brent Yule in 2022. The Raiders are in the midst of their preseason practice schedule, as they prep for the season opener at home Friday, Sept. 2 at 7 p.m. against Austin High School.

