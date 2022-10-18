Northfield football endured a shutout loss Friday, as it ran up against the Mankato West ground game and a stingy defense, falling 42-0.
The Scarlets, ranked No. 1 in AAAAA, scored six rushing touchdowns and kept the Raiders out of the end zone, scoring twice in each of the first two quarters, to lead 28-0 at the half, then tacked on two more scores, one TD in each quarter of the second half.
"Mankato West is a very good team," Northfield Raiders coach Brent Yule said. "They are well coached, physical, and disciplined."
"Our kids played hard and this was a great learning experience for our kids," Yule said. "We need to use the lessons from this game and carry them into next week and into the playoffs."
Scarlets junior quarterback Bart McAnich ran for 82 yards and two scores and threw for 98 yards to lead the Mankato West offensive. Senior running back Elijah Bollman had 10 rushes for 83 yards and two scores. Senior running back Jackson Froderman had nine carries for 77 yards and a score and freshman running back Stihl Koberoski had three carries for 22 yards and a score.
The Raiders defense did not give up any long scoring plays — the longest was a 14-yard run by McAnich — but the offense could not get anything going. Junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser was four for 10 passing for 27 yards with no interceptions, and had 11 carries for 33 yards.
Senior running back Andrew Block had five carries for 37 yards, sophomore Ella Pagel had three totes for 22 yards, senior running back Charles Monaghan had six carries for 21 yards, sophomore back Owen Murphy had five carries for 19 yards and junior back Cameron Mellgren had two carries for 14 yards. Junior wide receiver Jacob Geiger had two catches for nine yards.
Northfield returns to the gridiron Wednesday with a short week, hosting Faribault for the regular season finale.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.