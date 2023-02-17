The No. 17 Northfield High School girls hockey team saw its 2022-23 season come to an end Thursday, Feb. 16, as the Raiders fell 5-3 to No. 15 Lakeville North (21-7) in the championship game of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.
Northfield finished its season with a 20-8 overall record and placed second in the Big 9 standings with a 9-2 record this winter. The Raiders also advanced to the Section 1AA title game for the third time in the past four seasons in 2022-23. In first round play this season, Northfield scored a 5-1 win over Farmington and then gained a 5-2 win over Lakeville South in the Section 1AA semifinals.
In the title bout, Lakeville North gained the game’s upper hand, scoring four consecutive goals to lead 4-1 heading into the third period.
The Raiders opened the game’s scoring at 15:07 of the first period, thanks to a pair of penalties to Lakeville North that gave Northfield a two-person power play advantage. The first penalty drawn went to Lakeville’s Gracie Hanson after she tripped Northfield’s Emerson Garlie at 14:17. Lakeville North’s Ella Swierczek then went to the box at 14:42 of the first with a checking minor.
With the two player advantage, Northfield’s Ayla Puppe found the back of the net at 15:07 of the first period to give the Raiders a 1-0 lead. Grace McCoshen and Mia Miller provided assists on the goal for Puppe.
The lead was short-lived as Lakeville North’s Addison Bowlby tied the game at 15:31 of the first with a shorthanded goal that made it 1-1.
In the second period, Lakeville North’s special teams took control with a power play goal at 1:38 by Anna Tomas to give the Panthers a 2-1 edge. An even-strength goal by LNHS’ Shay Swanson at 6:41 made it 3-1 and defenseman Ashley Wagenbach connected on a power play slap shot from the point at 10:27 of the second to notched the eventual game winner.
Not ready to go quietly into the evening, Northfield rallied in the second half of the third period with a pair of goals. Garlie closed the gap to 4-2 with her even-strength marker at 11:42 of the third period with assists from Tove Sorenson and McCoshen.
Northfield pulled starting goalie Macy Mueller after Lakeville North took a penalty at 13:43 of the third. The Raiders started to put pressure on offensively as they outshot Lakeville North 15-6 in the final period. At 14:08 of the the third, Lakeville’s Wagenbach was then whistled for a tripping penalty thus giving the Raiders another two person advantage on the power play.
Just like the first period, Puppe responded with another power play goal at 14:26 of the third with a solo assist from McCoshen. The goal closed the Panthers’ lead to 4-3. Northfield continue to press until the end of the contest with Mueller out of the net but a final empty net goal by Lakeville North’s Addison Bowlby finalized the score at 5-3.
In the game, Northfield outshot Lakeville North 27-23 as the Raiders were 2-of-7 on the power play and Lakeville North was 2-of-3. Mueller was the goalie of record for Northfield with 18 saves and Kaia Weiland had 24 saves and the win for LNHS.
“I just think they just put a complete three periods together, and we only produced one solid period of hockey tonight,” Northfield coach Paige Haley said. “If you don’t play the complete three in a championship scenario you are going to have a tough time winning.”
Haley added, “The effort they (Northfield) gave in the third period was tremendous. It gave them a chance to steal the game again.”
Despite the loss, Haley sees good things in the future for the Raiders, as six of the team’s top point producers in 2022-23 are on track to return next winter. The group is led by Puppe, who finished her just season with 53 goals and 88 points — third in the state in both categories. In her sophomore season in the nets, Mueller was another team leader with 20 wins, nine shutouts, 581 saves and a 1.86 GAA.
Garlie also completed her junior campaign with 51 points (29g/22a) and McCoshen, another junior, ranked second on the team with 35 assists. Freshman Mia Miller had a breakout season with 31 points (8g/23a) for the Raiders, while junior Isabelle Stephes posted 22 points (6g/16a and eighth grader Emma Peroutka added 18 points (8g/10a). Of note, a total of 16 players from this year’s roster at the section game are eligible to return in 2023-24.
“Being in this position and going into a section final with younger players on your roster, gives them the experience and a taste of what they are working for.” Haley said. "I think when you are a younger high school player you don’t understand what sections mean and the process it takes to get there, and I think it is very good for some of our players to be exposed to that.”
Haley added, “We were the four seed and we had to fight through that semi game. We stole that game and got to the section final and I am proud of them.”
The seniors on this year’s team have been a huge part in the success of the program over the past four seasons according to Haley. That group includes Lucy Boland, Megan Snyder, Tove Sorenson and Jaimi Triplett.
Sorenson finished her senior year with 15 points (9g/6a), while Snyder had 11 points (8g/3a) and Boland added 10 points (2g/8a). All three served as team captains for the Raiders.
“They have been exceptional human beings and phenomenal hockey players. They are leaving their mark on this program. They’ve helped me and the coaching staff build our program to where it is and they have been a huge part of it,” Haley said.
“The first time we went to a section final four years ago, Tove, Lucy and Meg were freshmen on the team. That group is special and it has followed them all the way through. They should be nothing but proud leaving here today.”