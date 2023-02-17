The No. 17 Northfield High School girls hockey team saw its 2022-23 season come to an end Thursday, Feb. 16, as the Raiders fell 5-3 to No. 15 Lakeville North (21-7) in the championship game of the MSHSL Section 1AA tournament at the Steele County Four Seasons Centre in Owatonna.

emerson garlie 2023.jpg

Northfield’s Emerson Garlie (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
raider fans 2023.jpg

A large crowd of Raider fans fill the grandstand at the Four Seasons Arena in Owatonna for the Section 1AA title game. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
ayla puppe 2 2023.jpg

Northfield’s Ayla Puppe. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
ayla puppe 2023.jpg

The Raiders celebrate Ayla Puppe’s goal in the third period against Lakeville North. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
mia miller 2 2023.jpg

Mia Miller. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Keira hauskins 2023.jpg

Northfield defender Keira Hauskins. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
emma peroutka 2023.jpg

Northfield’s Emma Peroutka battles for a puck along the boards against Lakeville North. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
lucy boland 2023.jpg

Northfield senior captain Lucy Boland. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
tove sorenson 2023.jpg

Northfield’s Tove Sorenson works for position in front of the Lakeville North goal. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
emily beaham 2023.jpg

Northfield sophomore Emily Beaham. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
northfield congratulates lakeville 2023.jpg

Northfield players congratulate Lakeville North on its win in the section title game in Owatonna on Feb. 16. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

