Ryan Kuyper

Northfield’s Ryan Kuyper celebrates a win over Faribault at 195-pounds. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

In a showdown between three teams that have received votes in the latest Minnesota state high school wrestling polls this winter, Faribault High School, Northfield High School and Albert Lea Area High School all left with 1-1 records at the recent triangular meet in Northfield Thursday, Jan. 26.

Owen Murphy

Northfield’s Owen Murphy battles Faribault’s George Soto at 182 pounds. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Jackson Barron

Northfield’s state-ranked Jackson Barron in action against Faribault. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Caden Staab

Northfield’s Caden Staab gained a fall against Faribault’s Chase Vargo on Jan. 26. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments