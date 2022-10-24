Raiders senior Miguel Perez, right, fights for the ball in Northfield's section match at Owatonna October 22. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
No. 10, senior captain Pablo Orrego Zapata vies for the ball in Northfield's match October 22 at Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Raiders junior keeper Zachary Breiland lines up a goal kick in Northfield's 1AAA Section match against Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Senior midfielder Juan Rosas Gomez spots up on a corner kick against Owatonna in the Raiders Section 1AAA match Oct. 22. The Raiders fell 1-0. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Northfield junior forward Emmanuel Ramirez moves the ball in the Raiders' October 22 match at Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
The Northfield boys soccer team ended its 1AAA Section play with a 1-0 loss at Owatonna Oct. 22, after earning a fifth-place finish in the Big Nine Conference during the regular season.
The Raiders controlled the game, leading Owatonna in possession 68% to 32%, coach Cale Steinhoff said.
"Northfield tallied more shots," Steinhoff said. "But Owatonna created the two best chances, leading to one great point-blank save from Zach Breiland and one goal for Owatonna."
He said "Northfield fought until the final whistle, including a fingertip save by Owatonna's goalkeeper with less than a minute remaining."
Northfield ended the season 7-5-2, which was enough to place them fifth in the Big 9 Conference but seventh in section seeding.
"Northfield grew throughout the year, with players changing roles and responsibilities," Steinhoff said. "The team was proud of their style of play and of how they came together through the season."
Five seniors will graduate this year. They are Augy Dittrich, Pablo Orrego, Leo Runestad, Juan Rosas Gomez and Miguel Perez. Steinhoff said they will all be missed.
Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.
