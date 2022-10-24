Miguel Perez (senior).JPG

Raiders senior Miguel Perez, right, fights for the ball in Northfield's section match at Owatonna October 22. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

The Northfield boys soccer team ended its 1AAA Section play with a 1-0 loss at Owatonna Oct. 22, after earning a fifth-place finish in the Big Nine Conference during the regular season.

Pablo Orrego Zapata.JPG

No. 10, senior captain Pablo Orrego Zapata vies for the ball in Northfield's match October 22 at Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Zachary Breiland goal kick.JPG

Raiders junior keeper Zachary Breiland lines up a goal kick in Northfield's 1AAA Section match against Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Juan Rosas Gomez corner kick.JPG

Senior midfielder Juan Rosas Gomez spots up on a corner kick against Owatonna in the Raiders Section 1AAA match Oct. 22. The Raiders fell 1-0. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)
Emmanuel Ramirez.JPG

Northfield junior forward Emmanuel Ramirez moves the ball in the Raiders' October 22 match at Owatonna. (Stephen McDaniel/southernminn.com)

Jim Reece is the sports reporter for the Faribault Daily News and Northfield News. He can be reached at 507-333-3119.

