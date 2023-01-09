The No. 16 ranked Northfield High School girls hockey team (11-5, 5-0 Big 9) maintained its top spot in the Big 9 conference standings this week thanks to a convincing 10-2 victory over visiting Rochester Century on Thursday, Jan. 5.
The Raiders then continued their week of play on Saturday, Jan. 7 with a 6-5 overtime loss at home against non-conference rival Orono, which currently hold a #5 ranking in the state Class A poll.
In an offensive showcase against Century, Northfield wasted little time in setting the game’s tempo as Ayla Puppe scored the opening goal at 1:15 of the first period. The Raiders then pushed their lead to 2-0 with a goal by Tove Sorenson at 1:44 with assists from Eloise DeBus and Isabelle Stephes.
Century broke into the scoring column at 13:48 with a goal by Daelyn Williams before Puppe notched the eventual game winner at 14:35 of the first with an unassisted goal. To end the first session of play, Northfield’s Emerson Garlie scored at 16:25.
In the second period, Puppe carded her third goal of the game at 1:00 with an unassisted power play marker. This was Puppe’s sixth hat trick of the 2022-23 season and she currently paces the team with 27 goals, 19 assists and 46 points this winter.
Northfield continued to pour it on in the second period with a goal at 2:12 by Rita Langford with assists from Savannah Buxcel and Grace McCoshen. Century made it 6-2 with a goal by Megan Gamble at 13:30 of the second before Garlie scored at 14:16 to end the second with a 7-2 lead.
In the final period, Northfield added three more goal starting with one by Megan Snyder at 2:54. Garlie gained her hat trick with her third goal of the night at 9:01 of the third and Peroutka capped the night’s scoring with a goal at 9:40. Of note, Puppe completed the day with three goals and four assists, while Garlie had three goals and one assist.
NHS also dominated on the stat sheet as it outshot Century 40-5 in the contest. Macy Mueller was the goalie of record for the Raiders with three saves. On the power play, Northfield was 1-of-1 and Century was 0-of-1.
Against Orono, the Spartans opened the game’s scoring with a power play goal at 5:25 of the first period before Northfield’s Isabelle Stephes tied the game up with a power play goal at 12:11 of the period with assists from Mia Miller and McCoshen.
Orono regained the lead at 2-1 on another popover play goal at 15:40 before Northfield ended the first period with an even strength goal by Emma Peroutka at 16:05 with a solo assist Garlie.
The give-and-take battled continued into the second period as Orono extended its lead to 4-2 before Puppe posted two unanswered goals at 4:31 and 7:07 to knot the score again at 4-4. In the closing minutes of the period, Orono once again took the lead with a goal by Alex Niccum at 15:09.
In the third period, Northfield and Orono settled into a solid defensive game that featured several key saves from Mueller for the Raiders. A goal by Northfield’s Peroutka at 9:11 of the third period with assists from Garlie and Puppe pushed the score to 5-5 at the end of regulation. In the overtime session, Orono brought home the win with a goal by Zoe Lopez at 1:38.
Despite the loss in OT, Northfield coach Paige Haley was impressed with her team’s compete level against a team that placed third in last year’s state tournament.
“We kept saying that you have to have grit and desire and you have to show that, and I definitely felt like they did that today,” Haley said about her team’s recovery after being down two goals against Orono. “It’s too bad when you are playing so well, and you have so much momentum and then you have a goal like that happen in overtime…it doesn’t add up to how we were playing but they (Orono) are a good team and one of the top teams in Class A.”
In the game, Orono outshot the Raiders 34-21. Northfield was 1-of-3 on the power play and 2-of-4 on the penalty kill in the contest. The penalties that allowed those power play goals to happen against the Raiders is something that Haley would like to see contained during the remainder of the schedule.
“I think our biggest flaw as a group is not staying out of the box,” Haley said. “Last year it wasn’t getting enough shots on net and this year it is being in the box to much. We talked to them about moving their feet through plays because the minute we stopped moving our feet and start reaching that is when we get in trouble.”
On the season, Puppe currently paces Northfield with 29 goals and 49 points in 16 games played. She is tied for the team’s assist lead along with McCoshen at 20 apiece. Garlie ranks second on the club with 16 goals and 30 points. In goal, Mueller owns a 1.93 GAA and a 91.6% save rate in 16 games played.
The Raiders will continue their 2022-23 season on Thursday, Jan. 12 with a 7:00 p.m. date at Owatonna, which currently ranks second in the Big 9 with 16 points (as of Jan. 9) behind the league leading Raiders, which have 18 league points.