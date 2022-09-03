Kamden Kaiser

Northfield quarterback Kamden Kaiser leads the Raider offense. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School football opened its 2022 season in top order, as the Raiders posted a convincing 35-7 victory over Austin High School on Friday, Sept. 2 at Memorial Field in Northfield.

Northfield Crowd

The Raiders crowd was up and cheering, as the Northfield football team blew out Austin in the first game of the season. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Austin Koep

Northfield linebacker Austin Koep prepares to tackle Austin receiver Tommy Fritz (#13). (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Cameron Mellgren

Northfield’s Cameron Mellgren runs for yardage against Austin on Sept. 2. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Brent Yule and Kamden Kaiser

Northfield football coach Brent Yule discusses the game plan with QB Kamden Kaiser. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Kamden Kaiser

Northfield junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser rushed for a team-leading 97 yards against Austin. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Joey Schulz

Northfield’s Joey Schulz makes a tackle against Austin. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments