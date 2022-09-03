The Northfield High School football opened its 2022 season in top order, as the Raiders posted a convincing 35-7 victory over Austin High School on Friday, Sept. 2 at Memorial Field in Northfield.
The Raiders dominated in all facets of the contest, as they charted 285 yards rushing on 51 carries, and junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser impressed in his season debut with eight pass competitions for 92 yards and one touchdown pass. Kaiser also led Northfield in rushing with 97 yards on seven runs.
On the defensive side of the ball, Northfield allowed only seven points on a 54-yard interception return for a touchdown by Austin’s Dakota Retterrath at 10:09 of the second quarter that made the score 14-7. On the evening, Northfield’s defense only gave up 76 yards rushing on 21 plays and limited Austin’s quarterback Jack Lang to just 12 yards passing and four completions on 29 attempts.
Overall, the numbers spoke for themselves, as the Raiders tallied 377 yards of total offense on 62 plays and limited Austin to just 105 yards of total offense on 32 plays.
“The kids played hard, and I’m proud of them for that,” NHS head coach Brent Yule said. “That’s something we try to preach no matter who we play. If we go out and play hard, we can be happy with our product on the field and if we do that the results will take care of themselves, which they did tonight.”
The Raiders controlled the game from the start, as they used seven plays to score their first points of the evening on a four-yard run by senior running back Charles Monaghan. A missed extra point made the score 6-0.
On the next series of play, Austin went four and, out and Northfield took over on the Packers’ 35-yard line after the punt return. The Raiders then put together a three play, 35-yard scoring drive that was highlighted by a 29-yard run by Kaiser that set up a one yard touchdown plunge by Monoghan at 5:54 of the first. A two-point conversion then provided Northfield with a 14-0 lead going into the second quarter.
After Austin’s interception return in the second, Northfield put together an impressive 20 play scoring drive that was capped by Monaghan’s third touchdown of the game on a one yard run with :31 left in the half. The kick on the PAT was good and Northfield brought a 21-7 lead into the locker room at half time.
To jump start the second half, Northfield executed a text book onside kick by placekicker Stephen Kallestad, which was recovered by junior Gavin Novotny to set up a quick score for the Raiders to open the third. The tally was set up by a pass from Kaiser to junior wide receiver Austin Koep, which then allowed junior running back Cameron Mellgren to score on a five-yard run at 11:49 of the third to make it 28-7.
Northfield completed the evening’s scoring with another sustained scoring drive that went 12 plays and consumed minutes on the clock to effectively ice the contest in favor of the Raiders. On the drive, an ineligible receiver penalty called on Northfield negated a 34-yard touchdown strike from Kaiser to tight end Dom DiMaggio. The setback was short lived as the pair connected again four plays later on a 27-yard touchdown pass to make the final score 35-7 at 2:35 of the third quarter.
The remainder of the contest saw Northfield’s defense continue to contain Austin and it also provided the Raiders with a chance to give some of their reserves playing time on each side of the ball. After a scoreless fourth quarter, the game ended with a 35-7 win for Northfield.
Yule provided his assessment of his team’s play against Austin, “I felt we were good up front on offense tonight. The big boys got off the football well and it makes everything easier when you can control the line of scrimmage.”
The Raiders had 11 players rush for yardage against Austin, which include Mellgren with 70 yards on 12 carries and Monaghan with 36 yards on eight carries. The Raiders’ receiving corps was led by Koep with three receptions for 43 yards and DiMaggio with one reception for 27 yards.
The offensive depth that Northfield showed was another aspect of the game that made Yule happy after game one.
“I think we have several good running backs that get the job done and they compliment each other well. They’re all physical runners and for the most part took care of the football tonight which is also really important, so it was good to see some many different kids get carries and be able to move the football,” Yule said.
The play of Kaiser also drew praise from Yule.
“Kam’s a great athlete and a great kid," the coach said. "He had to step in here at the end of summer and play a little more quarterback than we had originally intended and he’s taken it and ran with it. He’s a heck of a player on both sides of the ball.”
Kaiser also added his insight into the Raiders’ success against the Packers.
“Our base plays were all good. We were more physical then them and our base plays just beat them, and we converted on third downs when we needed it,” Kaiser said.
Joey Schulz, a 6-5, 285-pound senior offensive tackle and defensive lineman for the Raiders, played a key role in the team’s domination on both sides of the ball against Austin.
He noted, “I felt like we were running the ball well. We weren’t getting many yards at first but we started picking up our run game in the second half. Austin was a good match for us. It showed us what we can do and what we can improve on.”
After his team’s first game of the season, Yule looks to see improvement from his team’s tackling as they look ahead to next week’s game on Friday, Sept. 9 at Rochester Mayo.
“Defensively we need to be better at tackling. We’re going to practice that for sure, and just continue to be smart in situational football,” Yule said.