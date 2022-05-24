Rylee Blandin’s arm was instrumental to the Northfield softball team this past week.
The junior pitcher dominated Red Wing to the tune of five no-hit innings on May 17 on the road to help the Raiders to the 11-0 win.
Opening with the scoreless first inning by both teams, Northfield exploded for seven runs in the top of the second.
The offensive explosion was capped by a Courtney Graff two-run shot to centerfield to push Northfield ahead by the large margin.
Blandin continued to mow down Wingers while the offense kept pouring on the runs in the shutout victory.
Blandin’s final line had just one baserunner reach on a walk as the junior raked up 11 strikeouts in the dominant performance.
Graff added an impressive performance of her own at the plate.
The junior added another homer on the night to finish her night with three hits, three RBIs and two runs scored.
Blandin’s week was not done there.
Northfield 9, Century 3
Again taking the circle two days later against Century, Blandin pitched another four shutout innings to prey on the Panthers for a 9-3 win in Northfield.
With Blandin handling the pitching, the Raiders offense used some sloppy defense by the Panthers to get out to a 5-0 lead after four completed innings.
Graff relieved Bladin to handle the fifth and sixth inning while Sammy Noreen closed the game out in the circle.
Megan Synder and Jaimi Triplett each had two runs driven in during the victory.
Northfield then wrapped up the week and regular season with a tournament in Becker.
Becker Tournament
In the Bulldogs tournament, the Raiders defeated Willmar then dropped a pair to Rockford and Maple Lake.
Versus the Cardinals, Northfield scored early and often on the way to a 20-0 five-inning victory.
The Raiders piled up 19 hits in the game while Graff earned the win in the circle.
Experiencing a much closer game against the Rockets, Northfield fell in extra innings.
Rockford scored a run in the top of the seventh to send the game to another inning before plating two more runs in the eighth to take the 5-3 lead.
Kate Balster’s single got the Raider within one, but a flyball to right field ended the comeback attempt.
In the final contest of the tournament for Northfield, the Irish looked to send the Raiders home with a loss.
Ahead 6-1 into the bottom of the sixth, Northfield plated four runs to climb right back into the game.
The Raiders pitched a shutout top of the seventh to keep the game at 6-5.
Advancing a runner to third base, Northfield was not able to complete the rally, failing to capitalize with the RBI chance.
The loss ended Northfield's regular season with an 11-9 record.
Sections begin
Turning the page from the regular season, the Raiders dove into the playoffs
The 11-win season earned Northfield the fourth seed in the Section 1AAAA Tournament.
Lakeville North will be the Raiders opponent as the Panthers received the fifth seed via their 8-12 record.
Northfield and Lakeville North battled on May 24 on the Raiders’ turf.
The winner will advance to play Farmington or John Marshall while the loser will be sent to the elimination bracket.