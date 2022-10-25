No. 35 Logan Prescott score.jpg

Northfield sophomore running back Logan Prescott runs for a 15-yard touchdown Tuesday against the Rockets in the quarterfinals of the 1AAAAA Section Tournament. The Raiders advance to play Saturday at Owatonna. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)  

Northfield's defense came out focused for a first-half shutout, while its offense scored five unanswered touchdowns as the Raiders took a solid 41-6 win over Rochester John Marshall in the Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals Tuesday at Memorial Field.

No. 3 Daniel Worden WR:DB.jpg

Northfield defensive back Daniel Wordern sacks Rochester John Marshall quarterback Jacob Brumm on the last play of the game Tuesday at Memorial Field. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)
No. 35 Logan Prescott RB:LB 6'0.jpg

No. 35 Logan Prescott carries the ball in the fourth quarter against John Marshall. (Jim Reece/southernminn.com)

