Northfield's defense came out focused for a first-half shutout, while its offense scored five unanswered touchdowns as the Raiders took a solid 41-6 win over Rochester John Marshall in the Section 1AAAAA quarterfinals Tuesday at Memorial Field.
Senior running back Charles Monaghan had two touchdowns to lead the Raiders scoring, including the first, a 9-yard run in the first quarter. Junior running back Cameron Mellgren also scored in the first, on a 3-yard run, and junior quarterback Kamden Kaiser hit senior running back Gabriel Sawyer for a 31-yard score as the focused Raiders came out scoring fast to take a 21-point lead in the first quarter, while stopping the Rockets with a staunch defense.
Coach Brent Yule said the defense came out and made John Marshall's offense "one dimensional" while the offense came out ready to score. Kaiser kept a couple of drives alive with his feet and the Raiders scored on all but one of their first-half possessions — the one being missed due to a holding call. Sophomore full back Owen Murphy scored on a 5-yard carry in the second quarter, and junior kicker Stephen Kallestad was perfect on PAT kicks, hitting five field goals on five attempts in the game.
The Raiders led 28-0 at the half, and Kaiser threw for his second aerial TD in the third quarter, on a 23-yard score by Monaghan, which with the PAT put Northfield up 35-0. John Marshall got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 53-yard pass and run by senior quarterback Jacob Brumm to sophomore wide receiver Eliah Ladu for a score.
Sophomore running back Logan Prescott had the final score for the Raiders on a 15-yard sweep right in the fourth quarter. And junior defensive back Daniel Worden put the defensive exclamation point on the game with a quarterback sack on the final play of the game.
Northfield plays in the next round 7 p.m. Saturday at Owatonna, in a rematch with the Huskies. Yule said the Huskies are a team that always comes out ready to play.
"They're a really good team. They're disciplined. They are really well-coached. They'll be ready to go. And I think we will be too." He said his team wanted another chance to play Owatonna, which beat Northfield this season 21-19.
"They've had a really good program, year in and year out," Yule said, and a lot of teams gauge their calendar on games against the Huskies.
"It's kind of the nature of the beast," he said. "They've earned that."
