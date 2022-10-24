The Northfield High School swim and dive team wrapped up the regular season at home Tuesday defeating Mankato East 96-88.
Northfield finished the year 7-0-1 in Big Nine Conference dual meet competition. On the night, the Gators won four out of eight individual swimming events and all three relays.
“The relays were big for us in this meet," coach Brian Porter said. "In all three relays, our 'A' relay took the top spot and our 'B' relay was able to take third. That’s a 30-12 point differential in just those three events.”
Nora Kortuem, Greta Kortuem, Ella Hegland and Maria Hegland won the 200 Medley Relay. Nora and Maria later teamed up with Clare Liebl and Leah Enedy to win the 200 Free Relay. And in the final event of the night, Clare and Greta were joined by Ella Porter and Hollis Holden to win the 400 Free Relay.
Individually, Clare Leibl won the 200-yard freestyle. Ella Porter and Hollis Holden took fourth and fifth, respectively. Greta Kortuem won the 200-yard individual medley. Josie Hauck was second and Alivia Kortuem was fourth.
In the 50 free, Nora Kortuem and Maria Hegland placed second and fourth respectively. In the 100-yard butterfly, Addie Lloyd took second, Hollis Holden took fourth and Ella Hegland took fifth. Nora Kortuem won the 100-yard freestyle, Leah Enedy took second and Greta Kortuem took fourth. Ella Porter, Alivia Kortuem and Sonja Smith took second, third and fourth in the 500-yard free.
Ella Holleran was second in the 100-yard backstroke, followed by senior Captain Rylee Blandin, who placed fifth in that event. Josie Hauck won the 100-yard breaststroke and Leah Enedy and Edy McLaughin were second and fourth in that event.
“Along with the relays, the difference tonight was the 200 individual medley, 100 free and 100 breaststroke," coach Porter said. "In those events, we placed first, second and fourth – so we outscored Mankato East 36-12. Great job by all of those girls.”
On the diving boards, juniors Whitney Gray and Inga Johnson competed for the Gators. Whitney placed third with a season-best 157.15 points. Inga finished in fifth with 138.35 points.
The junior varsity swimmers and divers also completed their season with a victory over Mankato East. The JV squad ended the season with a perfect 8-0 record against JV opponents in the Big Nine Conference.
“We have been extremely proud of how our JV swimmers and divers have competed all year long," coach Porter said. "These girls are a testament to the depth we have as a team. All year long they have steadily improved, and they’ve consistently shown they are among the best JV teams in the State.”
Overall, the Gators JV won seven out of eight individual swimming events and all three relays.
Sydney Swedin, Aya Myint, Addie Lloyd and Edy Malecha teamed up to win the 200-yard medley relay. Natalie Barness, Mae Bowers, Quinn Edwards and Ella Krupicka won the 200-yard free relay. Hennessy Momberg, Sydney Swedin, Maddie Hall and Ella Holleran won the 400-yard free relay.
Individually, senior Svea Morrell won the 100-yard and 200-yard freestyle. Aya Myint took first place in the 50-yard freestyle and 100-yard breaststroke. Mae Bowers took first place in the 100-yard fly. Quinn Edwards won the 500-yard freestyle. Addie Lloyd won the 100-yard backstroke.
Next up for the Gators is the Big Nine Conference Championships, Friday and Saturday.
“We are very happy with how everyone competed tonight, and extremely excited for the championship season coming up," coach Porter said. "The girls have worked hard all season long. We know they are ready and will be at their best at conference and sections.”
Northfield will host the Varsity Diving Meet 5 p.m. Friday at Northfield Middle School. The JV Diving meet will be held on 9:30 a.m. Saturday at John Marshall.
JV and varsity swimming Big Nine Conference Championships will be held at the Rochester Rec Center on Saturday.