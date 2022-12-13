hiliners.4.jpg

Northfield’s Sophie Meyer adds to the team’s high kick routine.

The Northfield High School Hiliners dance team gave their fans a chance to see the squad in action on its home floor, as it hosted the inaugural Northfield Cocoa Classic invitational meet on Saturday, Dec. 10.

hiliners.3.jpg

Madison Vosejpka (left) and Julia Gorden-Mercer (right)
hiliners.2.jpg

Northfield high kick dancers (l-r) Annalisa Larson, Madison Vosejpka and Julia Gorden Mercer
hiliners.1.jpg

Northfield’s McKenna Carlson in her team’s high kick routine.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer.

