The Northfield High School Hiliners dance team gave their fans a chance to see the squad in action on its home floor, as it hosted the inaugural Northfield Cocoa Classic invitational meet on Saturday, Dec. 10.
The competition featured teams from Apple Valley, Albert Lea, Farimont, Northfield, Owatonna, Osseo, Rochester John Marshall, Rochester Mayo, Tri-City United and Woodbury. It was first time the Hiliners have hosted an invitational in recent years.
“The girls were really excited and it was nice to be on our home floor,” Hiliners coach Jasmine Kotek said. “With dance always having invites there are not too many times that we get to be at home and dance in our hometown, so I know the girls were really excited mainly because they had so many alumni come and watch them.”
As a first time event at the high school, Kotek was pleased with the attendance for the event and pointed to the work done by several individuals in making the operation run smoothly.
“Erin Updike is our parent board president who oversaw everything with the invitational and then Lauren Vosejpka also took on a lot of roles to help split up some of the work that Erin was doing,” Kotek said. “Our AD Bubba Sullivan was super awesome doing everything to get things rolling because it was our first time and there were so many things he helped us with.”
In the varsity jazz AAA competition, Northfield placed second at the Cocoa Classic with a team score of seven (lower is better). Owatonna won the event with a score of three, while Albert Lea was third at nine, Woodbury was fourth at 12 and Osseo was fifth with 14. In the varsity jazz AA competition, Tri-City United was first with a score three, and Farimont was second with six.
The Hiliners hit scores of 30-or-more points in four categories, including technique of leaps and jumps, creativity, visual effectiveness and difficulty of skills.
To complete the day, Northfield placed third in the high kick AAA competition with a team ranking score of nine. Owatonna was the top squad with three and Albert Lea was second with six. Osseo (12), Woodbury (15) and John Marshall (18) completed the field. In the high kick AA category, Farimont won with a score of four, while Farimont was second with five.
In the high kick category, Northfield hit point totals of 30 or more in three categories, including visual effectiveness, difficulty of kicks and routine effectiveness.
At the junior varsity level, Northfield placed third in the high kick category behind Owatonna and Osseo, while the Hiliners placed second in the jazz category behind Owatonna.
“We were excited how things went,” Kotek said. “There is still room for improvement but we had a couple of athletes out with injuries, so it was hard to dance with the holes in the formations…but overall it was a good starting point for the season.”
A benefit of hosting the invitational is that it will help the Hiliners prepare for hosting next year’s Big 9 conference meet in Northfield.
“The last time we hosted conference was over 10 years ago, so this will help us plan for it,” Kotek said.
Another advantage of hosting the invitational is the increased visibility it provides for the program.
“We are really hoping that the Invitational will help with the feeder prorgram and just get the Hiliners name out there in the community. We don’t get to perform much in Northfield, so it is nice to have the invitational here and have the opportunity to hopefully recruit for future years,” Kotek said.