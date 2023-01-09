The Northfield High School Hiliners dance team began the new year with an appearance at the New Year’s Classic Invitational, which was hosted by Two Rivers High School in Mendota Heights on Saturday, Jan. 7.
The Hiliners turned enjoyed a solid performance at the Classic with a fourth place finish in the varsity jazz competition and a second place showing in the varsity kick. According to head coach Jasmin Kotek, Northfield’s score of 331 in the varsity kick competition is the highest the team has received in over five years of competition.
In the junior varsity competition, Northfield placed third in kick and fourth in jazz, and the Raiders placed first in the B jazz competition.
Next on the schedule for Northfield is a trip to the Rosemount Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Gymnastics
The Northfield High School gymnastics team journeyed to the MGJA-Farmington High School Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7 in Farmington.
The invitational field included many of the state’s top teams including defending Class AA state champion Wayzata along with top state placers: St. Michael-Albertville, Owatonna and Rosemount.
In the team standings, Northfield placed 13th with a score of 129.400, while Owatonna won the top spot at 142.550.
Individually, Northfield’s Alison Malecha tied for 10th place in the vault with a score of 9.100, and teammate Bella Pressnall placed in the event’s top 20 with a score of 9.000.
On the bars, Larissa Dominguez was the top Raider with a score of 8.200. Pressnall and Dominguez also posted their team’s top scores on the balance beam at 7.900. In the floor competition, Pressnall once again led the Raiders with a team leading score of 8.800 and Malecha added a score of 8.600.
In the all-around score standings, Dominguez led Northfield with a season-high 33.000 and Pressnall was second with a all-around total of 32.900.
Northfield is schedule to return home for a meet on Jan. 13 at 6:00 p.m. against Mankato East and Mankato West.