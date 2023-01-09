hiliners 2023

Members of the Northfield High School Hiliners Dance Team celebrate their strong performances at the recent New Year’s Classic Invitational in Mendota Heights. (Photo by Rouse Productions)

Dance

julia gorden-mercer 2023

Northfield’s Julia Gorden-Mercer is part of the Hillners dance team. (photo by Rouse Productions)
leena brown 2023

Northfield’s Leena Brown performing at the New Year’s Classic Invitational hosted by Two Rivers H.S. (Photo by Rouse Productions)
lily holman 2023

Northfield Hiliner Lily Holman in sync with her squad. (Photo by Rouse Productions)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

