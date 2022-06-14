...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
Members of the Northfield Clay Target team practicing their aim for Trap shooting. The Raiders placed fifth in the conference. (Photo courtesy of Liz Beckius)
The Northfield clay target team wrapped up a strong regular season, placing second overall in 2A Conference 1 for skeet while claiming fifth in 9A Conference 2.
Finishing just shy of first place to Austin, many Northfield athletes starred, carrying the team to the runner-up spot in the conference.
Patrick Mergens paced the group by finishing 20th in the conference, while the finish also earned him a spot on the All-State skeet team. Mergrens was joined by Frank Boland and Haden Kelly as both placed in the top 25.
The girls had a duo claim the same honor, having Jadyn Shulz and Ava Miller shoot their way to the top 25, leading the charge for Northfield.
Trap had several of the same standouts for skeet, once again ahead of the pack.
Miller, Jadyn Schulz and Macy Mueller placed among the top 25 for girls, while the boys had the trio of Mergens, Kelly and Boland carry the way as each also finished in the top 25 for Northfield.
Turning the page from the regular season, the Northfield clay target team now shifts its attention to the postseason.
Readying for both the State Trap Championship and State Skeet Championship, the Raiders will head into the meets starting next week.
The State Trap Championship is set to begin on June 21 in Alexandria. If able to advance past that, the Raiders would compete in the state tournament June 24, held at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.
The Skeet Championships are, as well, at the Minneapolis Gun Club on June 23.
Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106.