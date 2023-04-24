The Northfield High School boys track and field team captured eight individual first-place finishes on the way to securing a team first-place finish at the Rochester John Marshall triangular meet on Tuesday, April 18.
The Raiders posted 82 points, while John Marshall was second at 66 and Winona had 53 points. This was the first Big 9 triangular meet of the season for the Raiders.
Brayden Brakke was a top performer for the Raiders on the day with a first place finish in the 200 meters at 22.84 and a second place finish in the 100 meters at 11.17. He also joined teammates Kamarion Gant, Dominic DiMaggio and Simon Lippert to win the 4x100 relay at 44.51. Of note, Lippert also placed second in the 200 meters at 22.97.
In the 1600 meters, Nathan Amundson placed first at 4:46.78 and was part of the winning 4x800 relay team (9:18.94) along with Johannes Schroeer, Brecken Riley and Henry Vrtis. Northfield’s distance power was also on display in the 3200 meters at Soren Murphy Pearson won that event at 10:45.38. Northfield’s other placers in the 1600 meters were Carter Schlomann (third) and Evan Loe (fourth).
Second place finishes in the track events for Northfield were gained by Sam Folland in the 400 meters at 56.88, Cullen Merritt in the 800 meters at 2:15.39, Schroeer in the 110 meter hurdles at 17.09 and the 4x400 relay of Schroeer, Merritt, Riley and Amundson at 3:51.11. Third place finishes for Northfield were added by Joey Benson in the 400 meters and Schoeer in the 300 hurdles, while fourth place point producers were Ben Flory in the 400 meters and Loe in the 800 meters.
Northfield charted strong numbers in the field events as Joey Schulz (46-01) and Hayden Kelly (44-06) claimed the top two spots in the shot put. Schulz placed second in the discus at 121-10, teammate Toby Grawe was third at 116-11 and Gavin Moore was fourth at 113-4.
In the high jump, Gant placed first at 5-10 for the Raiders, while the Northfield trio of Landon Nissen (10-0), Ben Anderson (9-6) and Feig (9-6) scored the top three places in the pole vault. In the long jump, Issac Charlton placed fourth at 18-8.75.
“Cooler temperature didn't limit the team's performance as the Raiders recorded some very impressive results in the field and on the track,” coach Tyler Balow said.
Northfield High School Girls Track an Field
The Northfield High School girls track and field team used a balanced attack from its sprints, mid-distance, distance and field athletes to earn a second-place finish at the Rochester John Marshall triangular meet on April 18. The Raiders posted 66 points at the meet, while Winona led the day with 86.5 team points and John Marshall was third at 32.5.
Claire Forbord claimed first place honors in the 800 meters with a time of 2:41.22, while Nora Kortuem contibuted points with a second place time of 2:41.59. NHS also gained a first place finish in the 1600 meters from Josie Hauck at 5:46.91.
Northfield’s distance crew continued to add points in the 3200 meters as Addison Enfield placed second in the race with a time of 12:39.06 to pace the Raiders. In the NHS 4x800 relay team of Claire Casson, Forbord, Abigail Borgerding and Enfield was second with a time of 11:00.11.
In the 200 meters, Tegan Meadow placed second for Northfield at 28.50 and the duo of Casson and Katherine Organ placed second and third respectively in the 400 meters with times of 1:09.08 and 1:10.46.
Emily Beaham was another event medalist for NHS with a winning time of 51.96 in the 300 meter hurdles and the 4x400 relay squad of Beaham, Ani Gottfried, Isabel Fleming and Charlotte Flory placed first at 4:39.92. In the 4x200 relay, Flory, Ani Quaas, Ruthie Lippert and Fleming placed third.
In the field events, Northfield gained first place finishes in the pole vault from Erika Nesseth (8-00) and in the triple jump from Hailey Parish (28-11.50). In the high jump, Northfield’s Amber Mahal was third at 4-06 and Devin Morrell was third in the long jump at 14-5. Inga Johnson added a third place finish in the shot at 32-01 and Alaina French was fourth in the shot put, while Johnson was fourth in the discus at 84-03.
“The day included nine lifetime bests and 27 season best performances. The coaches are impressed by all the early season lifetime bests and the hard work that the team is putting in,” coach Janet Smith said. “We are looking forward to continuing to improve each week and each meet.”
Next up
The Northfield boys and girls track and field teams will continue their 2023 campaigns with home triangular meets against Austin and Mankato West on Tuesday, April 25 at 4:30 p.m.