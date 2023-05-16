The Northfield High School boys tennis team punched its ticket to the second round of the 1AA Section tournament with 7-0 shutout win at Farmington on Monday, May 15.
The No. 6 seed Raiders will now play in the second round of the the Section tournament at No. 3 seed Rochester Century on Wednesday, May 17.
In the other first round matches of the Section 1AA tournament, Faribault defeated Austin, John Marshall defeated Albert Lea and Lakeville South defeated Winona. Faribault will now advance to play #1 seed Rochester Mayo, while #4 seed Owatonna will play #5 seed John Marshall and #2 seed Lakeville North will play #7 seed Lakeville South.
In action at Farmington, Northfield’s controlled the match in singles play with convincing wins at fourth singles by Theo Menk (6-0, 6-0) over Farmington’s Aiden Harner and a 6-1, 6-0 win by NHS’ Carter Borovsky at second singles over Dylan Henrikson. At third singles, Northfield’s Jackson Hessian gained a 6-3, 6-1 win over Dylan Wolf and Blake Simon completed the singles sweep for the Raiders with a 6-3, 3-6, 10-6 win at first singles.
The Raiders’ roll continued at doubles with a 6-3, 6-1 win by Reuben Menk and Joe Grant at first doubles. Parker Sneary and Eli Bengsten matched the result with a 6-3, 6-1 win at second doubles for Northfield, while Dyson McBroom and Kyle Bulfer charted a 6-0, 6-1 win at third doubles to complete the shutout.
On Saturday, May 13, the Raiders competed in the Big 9 Conference championships that were held in Rochester, Minn.
Simon finished as the number one singles consolation tournament runner-up and Hessian won the top spot in the number three singles consolation bracket.
At the Big 9 tournament, Raiders winning first round matches included Borovsky at second singles and Menk at fourth singles. In doubles play, Menk and Grant scored a first round win at first doubles for NHS. At second doubles, Sneary and Bengsten won their first round match and the third doubles duo of McBroom and Bulfer also earned a first round win at the conference tourney.
Of note, the Northfield High School boys tennis team placed eighth in the 2023 Big 9 Conference standings with a 6-9, 3-7 conference record. Rochester Mayo led the league this season with 11-0 conference record, while Rochester Century was second at 10-1 and Owatonna was third at 9-2. Rochester John Marshall (7-2), Mankato East (7-4), Mankato West (5-5) and Red Wing (5-6) completed the top seven spots, while Faribault (2-8), Austin (2-9), Winona (2-9) and Albert Lea (0-9) completed the league standings this spring.