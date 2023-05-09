The Northfield High School boys tennis team finished its week of competition on Monday, May 8 with a 7-0 victory at Farmington High School. The shutout win evened the Raiders’ dual match record over the week at 2-2.

Carter Borovsky

Carter Borovsky hits a forehand on the run for Northfield. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

