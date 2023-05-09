The Northfield High School boys tennis team finished its week of competition on Monday, May 8 with a 7-0 victory at Farmington High School. The shutout win evened the Raiders’ dual match record over the week at 2-2.
Earlier in the week, Northfield opened with a 6-1 loss at home against Mankato West on Tuesday, May 2 and then lost a 6-1 decision at Big 9 opponent Owatonna on Thursday, May 4. The Raiders then rebounded with a 4-3 non-conference win at home against Lakeville South on Friday, May 5.
In the win at Farmington, the Raiders took full advantage of the beautiful weather to cruise to the win. In singles play, Blake Simon posted a 6-3, 6-4 win at first singles while Carter Borovsky won 6-1, 6-2 at second singles. At third singles, Jackson Hessian won 6-1, 6-0 and Theo Menk rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win at fourth singles to complete the sweep for NHS.
At first doubles, Joe Grant and Reuben Menk won 6-2, 6-1, while Parker Sneary and Eli Bengsten won 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles. The shutout was topped off with a 6-1, 6-0 win at third doubles by the team of Dyson McBroom and Kyle Bulfer.
The Raiders started the weekend with a big non-conference win over Lakeville South thanks to a strong showing by the singles players. At first singles, Simon posted a 6-2, 6-1 win and Borovsky added a 7-6, 6-2 win at second singles. Hessian lost a decision at third singles but he battled to the end in a 6-4, 5-7, 11-9 marathon against Lakeville’s Max Koppelmann. At fourth singles, Theo Menk collected a key 7-6, 6-3 win for the Raiders.
Northfield went on to clinch the decision at third doubles with a 6-4, 10-7 win by Bulfer and McBroom. At first doubles, Grant and Reuben Menk lost a 6-4, 3-6, 11-9 match and Sneary and Bengsten also lost a hard fought three set showdown at second doubles by a 3-6, 7-4, 10-7 tally.
“It was a good match for us because our players played a little bit better than the performance against Owatonna High School in Owatonna,” coach Marty Johnson said of the win over Lakeville South. “The matches that we lost today were lost in three sets, in 10-point tie breaks. We’re still improving, we’re encouraged, and we’re glad we got this match in in spite of the early rain downpour this afternoon.”
In the match at Owatonna, Northfield’s Theo Menk picked up to lone win with a 5-7, 6-3, 10-3 win at fourth singles over Anthony Weid.
“They were stronger than us at all positions except for our number four singles,” Johnson said about the loss at Owatonna. “Theo Menk, playing in his first varsity tennis match, defeated the number four player from Owatonna. This was the first loss their number four player has received this whole season.”
To open the week, Northfield’s second doubles team of Sneary and Bengsten won a three set decision over Mankato West by a 2-6, 6-1, 6-4 score to gain the Raider’s lone win on May 2 in the 6-1 loss to the Scarlets.
Tournament time will start this weekend for the Raiders as they will travel to Rochester for the Big 9 Conference Tournament on Saturday, May 13.