nhs swim5.jpg

In a coaching matchup of two former high school teammates, the Northfield High School boys swim and dive team scored a 96-73 dual meet victory over Highland Park/St. Paul Academy (HPSTPA) on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Northfield.

nhs swim4.jpg

Northfield freestyle swimmer
nhs swim3.jpg

Northfield diver Erick Granquist
nhs swim2.jpg

Northfield diver Grayson Gray
nhs swim1.jpg

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments