In a coaching matchup of two former high school teammates, the Northfield High School boys swim and dive team scored a 96-73 dual meet victory over Highland Park/St. Paul Academy (HPSTPA) on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Northfield.
“This was a fun non-conference meet, due to the fact that the coach for HPSTPA, Dan Hansen, was a high school teammate of mine when I swam at Mankato East,” NHS head coach Doug Davis said.
Northfield opened the varsity competition with a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay as the team of Josh Kraby, Peyton, Truman, Oliver Member and Nick Scheglowski posted a winning time of 1:45.05.
In the 200 freestyle, Northfield swept the top three spots as Will Redetzke won the event at 1:53.97. Jeb Sawyert placed second at 2:00.92 and Will Udelhofen was third at 2:02.87. Truman (2:10.81) and Momberg (2:17.73) continued the Gators’ success with a one-two finish in the 200 individual medley. In the 50 yard freestyle, Scheglowski placed first at 23.97 and Kraby was second at 24.37.
Northfield continued to add points on the boards as Grayson Gray won the one meter diving event with a score of 140.30 and Erick Granquist was second at 137.00.
After the diving break, Northfield returned with a first place finish by Scheglowski in the 100 freestyle at 53.47, while Momberg placed second at 54.28. In the 500 freestyle, Redetzke placed first at 5:04.16 and Will Udelhofen was second at 5:41.05. The foursome of Sawyer, Heinritz, Momberg and Redetzke also charted a first place finish time of 1:36.12 in the 200 free relay.
In the junior varsity competition between the two teams, Northfield scored a 111-6 victory over HPSTA.
“We had many season/lifetime best performances today as our boys, both JV and varsity, improved to 2-0 on the season with their respective victories,” Davis said.
Red Wing
Northfield opened its season on Dec. 8 with a 91-70 varsity dual meet win at Red Wing.
The Red Wing meet opened with a Northfield win in the 200 medley relay (Kraby, Truman, Sawyer and Jens Kasten) at 1:45.65. Scheglowski added a first place finish in the 200 freestyle at 2:00.38 and Redetzke won the top spot in the 200 IM at 2:11.05.
Kasten (24.38) and Kraby (24.42) gained the top two places in the 50 free against Red Wing, while Granquist placed first in the 1M diving competition at 176.30.
In the 100 free, Kasten led the Gators with a first place finish at 52.91, while Scheglowski (53.78) was second and Sawyer was third at 54.21. Udelhofen added a top place in the 500 freestyle at 5:47.72 with Evan Loe in second at 5:56.16 and James Graham in third at 6:14.31.
In the junior varsity competition, Northfield gained a 92-33 win over Red Wing.
“We had some outstanding performances for our first meet of the year with just under two weeks of preparation in,” Davis said. “I was impressed with the efforts from both levels. The boys are not afraid to work hard and it was great to see the efforts that they have been putting in pay off.”
The Gators will continue their 2022-23 season Dec. 13 with a dual meet at Rochester John Marshall and a Dec. 15 meet at Albert Lea. The varsity swimmers will wrap up the weekend on Dec. 17 with a trip to the Mankato East Cougar Relays.