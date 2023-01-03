The Northfield High School Gators boys swim and dive team improved to 5-0 on the 2022-23 season with a 95-80 victory over Big 9 rival Winona High School in Northfield. The Northfield junior varsity team also improved to 5-0 on the season with a 110-39 win over Winona.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments