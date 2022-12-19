The Northfield High School boys swim and dive team (4-0, 4-0 conf.) continued its run of success in 2022-23 by picking up a pair of Big 9 Conference victory and posting several strong performances at the Mankato East Tim Johnson Cougar Relaysl.
The Gators kicked off the week on Dec. 13 with 91-76 dual meet win at Rochester John Marshall. Northfield added its second conference win on Dec. 15 with an 86-56 victory at Albert Lea before capping the week on Dec. 17 with a trip to the Cougar Relays.
At John Marshall, Northfield started the meet with a 1-2 finish in the 200 medley relay. The foursome of Josh Kraby, Peyton Truman, Jens Kasten and Will Redetzke won the event with a time of 1:45.59, while Jeb Sawyer, Gabe Heinritz, Oliver Member and Will Udelhofen placed second at 1:57.32.
Nick Scheglowski led the Gators in the 200 free with a winning time of 1:59.91. He was followed by Evan Loe in second and Owen Reece in third place. Kraby was Northfield’s top placer in the 200 IM event with a third place time of 2:27.66, while Redetzke (23.20), Kasten (23.59) and Momberg (25.15) won the top three places in the 50 free.
In the 1M diving event, Erick Granquist won the top spot at 165.55 and Grayson Gray was second at 116.05.
In the 100 butterfly, Loe placed first at 1:02.90 and Truman was second at 1:03.55. Kasten (53.52), Sawyer (54.36) and Heinritz (55.57) swept the top three spot in the 100 freestyle, while Redetzke (5:09.16), Scheglowski (5:48.91) and Reece (6:04.88) were 1-2-3 in the 500 freestyle. In the junior varsity competition, Northfield scored a 115-8 victory over John Marshall.
“The JV swept all events that were contested and the varsity won 10 out of 12 events as we see our newer/younger athletes really starting to contribute at both levels,” coach Doug Davis said. “We posted over 60 season/lifetime bests as our team continues to try athletes in different events as we are early in the season and trying to find everyone's best. We swept all three relays and had six different boys contribute to individual event wins.”
At Albert Lea, Northfield’s 200 medley relay teams gained the top three spots in that event to start the evening. Truman (2:00.45), Kasten (2:00.80) and William Becker (2:23.25) won the top three places in the 200 freestyle, while Heinritz was first in the 200 IM with a time of 2:24.50. In the 50 freestyle, Loe (25.04), Peter Larson (25.98) and Udelhofen (26.04) gained the top three positions.
On the boards, Granquist placed first in the 1M diving at 181.50, while Gray was second at 128.00 and teammate Will Baragary was third at 74.95.
The Gators posted the top two times in the 100 butterfly as Scheglowski was first at 1:05.16 and Kasten placed second at 1:07.79. Northfield controlled the 100 freestyle with the top three times posted by Loe (54.30), Momberg (54.68) and Truman (54.84), while Rourke Bennett had Northfield’s top time in the 500 free at 6:06.01. In the junior varsity match, Northfield scored a 76-2 win over Albert Lea.
“Winning all 12 events on the night, the Gators had 12 different athletes contribute to event wins that helped secure the victory,” Davis said. “We posted over 60 season/lifetime bests and the meet provided opportunities for boys to roll into different events and have some inter-squad races. It was a fun evening for the team.”
Northfield finished its week with a fourth-place finish at the 10-team Tim Johnson Cougar Relays on Saturday, Dec. 17 in Mankato, Minn. The Gators posted close to 20 season and lifetime bests at the meet in which every event was a relay.
The 200 free relay of Kasten, Scheglowski, Heinritz and Redetzke placed first at the event, while third place finishes were posted by the Gators’ 600 free relay team of Redetzke, Udelhofen and Sawyer; the 300 backstroke relay of Kraby, Loe and Truman; and the crescendo relay team of Heinritz, Scheglowski, Udelhofen and Redetzke.
Northfield returned home on Tuesday, Dec. 20 for a dual meet against Winona. After the holiday break, Northfield will open the new year with a 6:00 p.m. home meet against Owatonna.