The Northfield High School boys soccer team (1-6, 0-5 Big 9) dropped a pair of conference matches over the last week with losses against Mankato West and Rochester John Marshall.

Johan Hernandez

Northfield boys soccer senior Johan Hernandez races toward the ball in play against Rochester John Marshall. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Stephen Kallestad

Northfield’s Stephen Kallestad battles against a Rochester John Marshall defender. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Carlos Cortave Deleon

Northfield’s Carlos Cortave Deleon works his way upfield against Rochester John Marshall. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
  

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer.

