8.31 Northfield Boys Soccer.jpg

2022 Northfield boys’ soccer team captains, from left to right, are Pablo Orrego and Leo Runestad. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School boys soccer team finished the 2021 season with a 5-6-1 overall record, and the Raiders are looking to build upon those numbers in 2022, thanks to a large contingent of varsity veterans.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments