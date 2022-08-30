The Northfield High School boys soccer team finished the 2021 season with a 5-6-1 overall record, and the Raiders are looking to build upon those numbers in 2022, thanks to a large contingent of varsity veterans.
Of the 16 players listed on this year’s roster, Northfield will return 11 varsity regulars from its 2021 team. This includes five seniors, led by team captains midfielder Pablo Orrego and midfielder/striker Leo Runestad. The other Raider seniors include Augustine “Augy” Dittrich, Miguel Perez and Juan Rosas Gomez.
In addition, Northfield’s roster will include a large group of 10 junior players, led by Zach Breiland, a starter last year at keeper.
“The strength of the team is definitely our returning players. We will build the team around those guys who have the extra experience, and they will help the newer guys develop,” Runestad said.
Orrego added, “I think the returning players are going to help a lot with the new players joining the team, and as the season goes along, everyone is going to have better chemistry.”
Head coach Cale Steinhoff begins his second season as head coach at Northfield in 2022. He is excited about his team’s prospects for this fall and also praises the veteran leadership on the team.
“Our seniors will be the core of the team. They have shown great leadership in the off-season and preseason … and the seniors are brining up a really solid and deep group of juniors,” Steinhoff said. “I’m really excited to coach them this year and see them play.”
Steinhoff believes the Raiders will offer a balanced game plan in 2022, which will be start in the backfield.
“When I played soccer, I played defense and that’s how I structure my team,” Steinhoff said. “So we will always start with what’s our philosophy in the back, how we are going to stop other teams from scoring goals and what we are looking for once we stop them and as we go forward.”
The heart of the defense will be Breiland in the nets.
“I’m super proud with how he (Breiland) is playing in the back, how well he communicates with the team, and how he is stepping up in big moments,” Steinhoff said. “Zach will be our starting goalkeeper and I am excited about how he has grown and the leadership role he has taken.”
Runestad added, “Zach played well for us last year and we expect him to do the same this year.”
Both Orrego and Runestad will play an important role in Northfield’s offensive scheme in 2022.
“They’ve shown great leadership to start the season and they should be two players who should be easy to spot from the stands because they like to have the ball at their feet when we are going forward,” Steinhoff said of his two captains.
He added that the pair will make an impact in the midfield and up front, and the talent of this year’s veterans will give Northfield flexibility on the field.
“What’s nice about this group of players, especially the seniors, is their versatility,” Steinhoff said.
As one of the team’s seniors, Runestad is looking forward to his final year with the program and ready to make it a memorable one.
“I’m just going to make the most of it and enjoy the practices and games…just have fun overall. I’ve done this for three years and this is the last one. I’ve always been looking up to the older guys and now I’m the older guy,” Runestad said.
The honor of being selected as a team captain in another aspect that will make 2022 a special season for both seniors.
“It mean’s a lot to be selected as a captain. I wasn’t expecting to be a captain but when I found out, I was excited and knew I wanted to do a good job with Leo,” Orrego said. “My main goal is to do the best I can, help my teammates improve as much as they can, and help them reach their full potential…and to score as many goals as I can since it’s my last season.”
In the Big 9, Northfield looks for strong competition from the Rochester schools along with Owatonna in 2022. The Raiders’ non-conference schedule will also be a good challenge as it includes dates against both Lakeville schools and it should be a good test for potential postseason playoff match-ups.
“I anticipate for us to be competitive in every single game but at the same time, the competition level is high,” Steinhoff said.
Northfield opened its 2022 season on Aug. 30 with a home game against Farmington. The Raiders will continue their season on Tuesday, September 6 with a 7:00 p.m. home game against Mankato East in Northfield.