...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
A last minute goal by Cam Waters helped the Northfield High School boys lacrosse team (4-8, 3-5 Big 9) bring home a 5-4 comeback victory at Lakeville South High School on Monday, May 22.
The victory marked Northfield’s third win in its last three games as the Raiders prep for their final regular season contest on Thursday, May 25 at home against non-conference rival Eagan.
In the match at Lakeville South, Northfield opened the game with an unassisted goal by George Peterson with 2:42 left in the first quarter.
The Raiders stretched their lead to 2-0 with 7:34 of the second quarter on another unassisted goal. Ty Frank gained possession of the ball deep in Raider territory and took it the length of the field to score and give Northfield a two goal edge.
Lakeville South responded later in the second quarter with a power play goal at 5:37 by Oscar Gerlach. Blake Hjelm then added two more goals for the Cougars before the intermission to help LSHS take a 3-2 lead.
Northfield tied the game with an unassisted goal by Landon Raleigh with 10:02 left in the third quarter. The Raiders then regained the lead at 6:34 of the third with an unassisted marker by Grant Selchow that gave Northfield a 4-3 lead. The Cougars quicken replied with the game tying goal seven seconds later to knot the score at 4-4 heading into the final quarter.
After a defensive draw for the majority of the fourth quarter, Northfield broke the deadlock with Waters’ goal with :36 left in the game. He was set up on the play by Blake Foster, who connected a pass to Waters, who was open in front of the net.
In other action last week, Northfield hit the road to Mahtomedi on Thursday, May 18 and lost a 15-1 decision to the Zephyrs.
After the final regular season game against Eagan, Northfield is slated to open MSHSL Section play on Tuesday, May 30. The section tournament seeds, opponent and sites will be announced later this week.