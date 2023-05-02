...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING FOR MUCH OF MINNESOTA...
.Steady northwest winds with gusts near 30 mph are expected again
today with humidities dropping to between 15 and 25 percent. Some
humidities in the lower teens are possible. Critical fire weather
conditions are expected and any fires that form will have the
ability to spread quickly.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING
FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...All of central and south central Minnesota.
* WIND...Northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts near 30 mph.
* HUMIDITY...15 to 25 percent. Even lower humidities are
possible.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
George Peterson scored two goals in the win over Owatonna last week and ranks as one of the Raiders’ top goal scorers this season. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
The Northfield High School boys lacrosse team (1-5, 1-3 Big 9) scored its first victory of the season with a 15-9 win over Owatonna on Thursday, April 27 in Northfield.
The Raiders jumped out to a 6-3 lead at the end of the first quarter and pushed its winning margin to 8-6 heading into halftime. After the intermission, Northfield took control of the game as it outscored Owatonna 5-1 in the third quarter before adding two more goals in final quarter to make it 15-9.
Cam Waters and Blake Foster led Northfield on the night with four goals apiece, while George Peterson and Cam Mellgren added two goals apiece for the Raiders. Wyatt Westergren, Ty Frank and Tristan Westergren also scored one goal apiece in the winning effort for Northfield.
Trenton Shimota was the goalie of record for Northfield with 11 saves in the game. On the season, Foster and Peterson currently lead the team with 10 goals apiece, while Mellgren has seven goals and Waters has five goals in 2023.
The Raiders are scheduled to return to action on Friday, May 5 with a game at Rochester Century followed by a home match against Mankato on Tuesday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m.