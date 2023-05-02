The Northfield High School boys lacrosse team (1-5, 1-3 Big 9) scored its first victory of the season with a 15-9 win over Owatonna on Thursday, April 27 in Northfield.

George Peterson

George Peterson scored two goals in the win over Owatonna last week and ranks as one of the Raiders’ top goal scorers this season. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

