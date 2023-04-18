A dominant force in conference play in recent years, the Northfield High School boys lacrosse team added another Big 9 title to its trophy case in 2022 (and its fourth conference title in team history) thanks to an imposing offense led by senior Spencer Klotz.

Northfield Boys Lacrosse Captains

Northfield boys lacrosse team captains for 2023 (L-R): Ty Frank, Cooper Rand, Cameron Mellgren and Blake Foster.

