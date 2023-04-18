A dominant force in conference play in recent years, the Northfield High School boys lacrosse team added another Big 9 title to its trophy case in 2022 (and its fourth conference title in team history) thanks to an imposing offense led by senior Spencer Klotz.
The obvious question as the Raiders face the 2023 season is how to rebuild the offense after the loss of an All-Conference player like Klotz, who led Northfield’s offense with 53 goals and 83 points and is currently helping out as an assistant coach with the Raiders this season.
“Spencer Klotz could do it all when we needed it and that is not a style of play that you’re going to see from us this year,” head coach Jeff Wright said. “I think it is going to be much more balanced. We may not have the number of goals that we scored last year just based on the guys we did lose but my hope is that the scoring is balanced. We are going to be a role based team .”
Graduation did take its toll on the Raider offense, but the Northfield tradition of success on the lacrosse pitch should help ease the transition. One of the top returners on offense will be senior captain and attacker Blake Foster, who had 26 goals and 12 assists last year as a junior.
“We lost a lot of seniors and a lot of our offense, so we are really looking for people who will step up and so far we’ve seen several guys step up and I think our chemistry will be good and we will be able to work together well,” Foster said. “As an attack man, I see myself as being able to lead the whole offense. Obviously people are going to have to step up and do dodges on their own but I think I should be able to help out with everyone and what they can do with the dodging.”
Another one of the team captains this season is junior defender Cooper Rand. He also echoed Foster’s outlook for the Raiders’ offense in 2023.
“With loosing a lot of our offense, we have big shoes to fill but we have freshmen and JV guys coming up to fill the spots,” Rand said
Wright also added his insight on what fans can expect from the Northfield offense in the early portion of the season.
“We are really trying to figure out everybody’s place. Some guys will play attack, some midfield and some that will play both. I would say a well balanced scoring offense is my hope and prediction,” Wright said.
So far the topic has been offense but a definite Northfield strength this season appears to be its potential on defense as the bulk of the team’s back line returns for 2023. Tops on that list of include All-Conference defenders senior Wyatt Westergren and junior Ty Frank.
Westergren had 40 ground balls and 16 forced turnovers while Frank had 55 ground balls and led the team with with 32 forced turnovers. Rand added 18 forced turnovers last year as another defensive leader.
“I think fans can expect us to be a little defense heavy,” Frank said. “Last year we lost several of our offensive guys and this year we have a lot of our defense returning, so I think our defense will have to step up this year to carry the weight a little bit.”
Wright added, “As far as our defense, it is pretty much all intact. We lost one defenseman and our starting goalie (Nolan Nagy), who was a stud and is now playing NCAA lacrosse down in Dubuque, but we have a very capable and strong goalie in Trenton Shimboda who will help anchor our defense along with our very talented poles.”
In addition to a tested defense, Northfield will have some noteworthy players back at midfield this season. Team captain Cameron Mellgren returns for his junior season and was a face-off specialist for Northfield last spring. Freshman Riley Bridger was an impact player last year as an eighth grader with five goals and two assists and will be another midfielder to watch.
Aside from their abilities on the field, Wright believes his four team captains will provide solid direction for his club in 2023.
“They are a great group of captains and I am excited to see the type of leadership they bring in,” Wright said. “Blake is in his fifth season and the others have been here since ninth grade and its a great group of guys. Every year I ask the captains to come up with a motto and they came up with ‘We not Me’ so they’re really going to bring togetherness when it comes to our team. They’re in the huddle chanting family quite often, so they are a strong group of guys that are really looking to make a difference this year.”
Mellgren talked about his role as a captain this year for the Raiders.
“My leadership role will be to help with everyone on offense, getting everybody in the groove and just working the ball around and getting goals on the board,” Mellgren said.
Frank added his thoughts on his place as a captain this year, “I just try to be vocal on the field. I’ve already been on the team for two years and I am one of the more experienced guys on the team, so just helping guys out…like calling out slides on the defense is kind of my role this year.”
As the defending conference champions, Northfield will be part of the mix of teams to watch this year in the Big 9.
“You don’t want to say it is an expectation, but it is obviously a goal,” Wright said of his team’s aspirations to win another Big 9 title. “We know there is a bullseye on our back and last year, we beat Owatonna twice in our regular season and they gave us a heck of a fight in the section quarterfinals, so we know that we will be tested for sure…Mayo is a great team and Century came around last year and Mankato fights hard. The conference is not clear cut and I would say it is wide open for anyone to take it this year.”
The Raiders hope to build on their tradition of success this year and look to carry on the winning ways.
“I think that is something we prize a lot…so I think we are going to come out strong and fight for it this year,” Frank said about the team’s goals this year and desire to carry on the Northfield legacy.
Foster added, “We’ve gone there in the past and with how many seniors we lost from last year, I am not sure what people think of us but we are going to come out strong and show them we are in the fight.”
Along with conference honors, Northfield is also hoping to make an impact at the Section tournament this season. Last year, Northfield survived an 11-10 match in the quarterfinals against Owatonna and then edged Lakeville North in the Section semifinals with a 10-7 win before losing in the Section championship to Farmington.
“I think losing the Section championship last year left a bad taste in our mouth and we are planning on making a deep run into the Section tournament this year and that is our biggest goal,” Frank said.