The Northfield High School boys basketball team (15-12, 13-9 Big 9) completed its 2022-23 season with a 101-83 loss to Farmington in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AAAA playoffs on Tuesday, March 7 in Farmington, Minn.
The Raiders entered the tournament as the number seven seed, while Farmington came in as the number two seed. In the other first round games of the Section 1AAAA playoffs, #3 Lakeville South beat #6 Rochester Mayo 79-62, #1 Lakeville North beat #8 Rochester John Marshall 81-39 and #4 Owatonna beat #5 Rochester Century 80-72.
In the section semifinals on March 11, Lakeville North beat Owatonna 72-44 and Lakeville South beat Farmington 70-55. The Section 1AAAA championship game will take place on March 17 at the Mayo Civic Arena in Rochester.
In the game against Farmington, Northfield senior Soren Richardson turned in a top performance in his last game as a Raider. He led both teams with 30 points, which included three treys and nine free throws. He led the Raiders with three steals and was also tied for the Northfield rebound lead along with fellow senior Dom DiMaggio with seven apiece.
Joining Sorenson in the double-digit club against Farmington was Isaiah Mahal with 12 points and Austin Koep with 10 points on the evening. Brandon Hrncir led Farmington with 26 points in the game. Other top point producers for Northfield were Kayden Oakland and Nolan Thompson with seven points apiece.
Northfield was only outscored by two points in the second half (46-44) but a strong start in the game by Farmington spelled the difference as the Tigers led 55-39 at the half.