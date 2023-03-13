The Northfield High School boys basketball team (15-12, 13-9 Big 9) completed its 2022-23 season with a 101-83 loss to Farmington in the first round of the MSHSL Section 1AAAA playoffs on Tuesday, March 7 in Farmington, Minn.

