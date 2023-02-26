For the first time since 2017, the Northfield High School boys hockey team (22-5) will be playing in the championship game of the Section 1A tournament. The Raiders gained their invite to the big game with a pair of opening wins in the sectional over the past week.
The No. 1 seeded Raiders received a first round bye in the Section 1A tournament and then scored an 8-1 win over Rochester Lourdes on Friday, Feb. 24 at the Northfield Ice Arena.
The game was originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23 but the snowstorm last week pushed the game up one day and forced a quick turnaround for the Raiders in their semifinal match up in Rochester against Dodge County at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25.
The early wake-up call in Rochester did not seem to deter Northfield’s game plan, as the Raiders rolled to a 6-1 victory over Dodge County to clinch a spot in the Section 1A title game against No. 2 seeded New Prague Wednesday, March 1. New Prague won its semifinal contest 7-5 over No. 3 seeded Albert Lea.
The game will be played at the Rochester Recreation Center, with the winner earning a trip to the 2023 MSHSL Class A Boys Hockey State Tournament in St. Paul, Minn. on March 8-11.
In action against Dodge County, Northfield put together a complete victory as it opened the game by outshooting its opponent 22-2 in the first period and went on to own a 63-14 shot margin.
Kam Kaiser kicked off the attack at 3:15 of the first with a goal that was assisted by Jake Geiger and Andrew Winter. Griffin Kennelly went on to earn the game winning goal at 14:01 of the first period with a power play tally that included assists from Bridger Riley and Brayden Olsen.
In the second period, Northfield continued its assault with an even strength goal by Will Cashin at 2:02. Olsen then made it 4-0 with a goal at 4:16 before Dodge County broke the shutout at 5:36 with a goal by Brett Lundvigsen.
The Raiders’ completed the day with a pair of goals by Cashin. He charted his second goal of the game at 6:58 of the second and then earned his hat trick with a goal at 13:54 to make the final 6-1.
In a game relatively free of penalties, Northfield was 1-of-2 on the power play while Dodge County had no power play opportunities in the game. Keaton Wallock gained the win in the nets for Northfield with 13 saves, while Jackson Roethler had 57 saves for Dodge County in goal.
Northfield opened section play in dominating fashion as it outshot Rochester Lourdes 52-9 in the 8-1 win.
“Overall, we were happy,” Northfield coach Mike Luckraft said after the victory over Rochester Lourdes. “The guys were doing the things we’ve been working on the last few weeks to be offensively successful. Keaton (Wallock) again was solid in goal and made a great save when it was 1-0, and the guys did a good job moving pucks up the ice so they would have a good chance in having offensive success.”
Geiger opened the game’s scoring at 12:24 of the first period with a goal that included assists from Kaiser and Brecken Riley. Cashin quickly added the eventual game winner with an even strength goal at 14:28 before Geiger added his second goal of the evening at 15:34 of the first.
In the second period, Northfield hit the gas as it added four more goals starting with a marker by Olsen at :32 on assists from Cayden Monson and Cashin. Rochester Lourdes tallied its lone goal in the game with a power play score by Brody Seim at 6:46 but it was all Northfield after that point.
At 8:05 of the second period, Geiger coined his third goal with an assist on the hat trick point from Bridger Riley. Kaiser then scored at 14:10 and Kennelly finished the period with a power play goal at 15:45 to make it 7-1.
In the final period of play, Winter completed the scoring for Northfield with a power play goal at 8:00.
Northfield goalie Wallock earned the win in the nets with eight saves while Xander Carter-Kleven had 44 saves in the loss for Rochester Lourdes. On the power play, Northfield was 2-of-3 and Rochester Lourdes was 1-of-4.
Luckraft talked about what it will take to continue the Raiders’ run in the playoffs.
“This time of the year it is survive and advance…a shift at a time, a period at a time and keep winning three periods and moving on,” Luckraft said after the win against Lourdes. "We had a good team effort…our power play was successful again tonight and that has been a good asset for us throughout the season. “
Northfield Notes
Kaiser ranks ninth in the state with 40 goals this season. He also leads the Raiders in 2022-23 with 64 points.
Wallock ranks second in the state with 22 wins and sixth in the state with a 1.35 goals against average. He ranks first in the state this season with nine shutouts.
Monson leads Northfield this winter with 36 assists and ranks third on the team with 52 points. Geiger ranks second on the team with 57 points, 24 goals and 33 assists. Geiger now has three hat tricks this season.
In the two games in the section tournament, Cashin combined for four goals and four assists.
Northfield currently owns a seven game win streak dating back to a 6-4 loss to Rochester John Marshall on Feb. 2.
Northfield lost to New Prague in the semifinals of the Section 1A tournament last year by a 3-2 margin. New Prague earned its section title game berth with a 7-5 win over Albert Lea in the semi’s on Feb. 25.
The last time (and only time) that Northfield advanced to the Class Astate tournament was in 2017.
The Raiders are 17 of 26 on the power play in its last seven games, which is a 65% conversion rate. On the season, Northfield is 44.2 percent on the power play and 86.7 percent on the penalty kill.