For the first time since 2017, the Northfield High School boys hockey team (22-5) will be playing in the championship game of the Section 1A tournament. The Raiders gained their invite to the big game with a pair of opening wins in the sectional over the past week.

Zack Paquette

Northfield’s Zack Paquette in action against Rochester Lourdes goalie Xander Carter-Kleven. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Boys Hockey

The Raiders celebrate another goal against Rochester Lourdes. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Kam Kaiser

Northfield’s Kam Kaiser drives to the net against Rochester Lourdes. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Will Cashin

Northfield’s Will Cashin had a hat trick in the win over Dodge County. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Barrett Bradley

Forward Barrett Bradley moves the pucks against Rochester Lourdes Peyton Leslie. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Elliott Pontow

Junior defender Elliott Pontow works the blue line against Rochester Lourdes Michael Heaser. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

