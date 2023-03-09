In an overtime thriller at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the Northfield High School boys hockey team (23-6) lost a heartbreaking 2-1 decision against Orono (24-5) in the first round of the 2023 MSHSL Class A state tournament on Wednesday, March 8.
With the score tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, Orono forward Avery Anderson connected on the game winner at 7:30 of the first OT session. Anderson deflected a shot from the blue line that got past Northfield senior net minder Keaton Walock. Assists on the goal were added by Brody Finnegan and Bradley Walker.
The goal capped a classic defensive chess match that saw the Spartans outshoot the Raiders 50-24 as Walock had 48 saves in the game while Orono goalie Brock Peyton had 23 saves and the win.
The play of Walock was just another chapter in his success story between the pipes for the Raiders.
“He’s had an exceptional career at Northfield and this game was no different than what we’ve been accustomed to all year long,” Raider head coach Mike Luckraft said about the contributions that Walock made in St. Paul. “He had just exceptional rebound control and is very solid throughout. Keaton’s been someone we’ve relied the past two years and he’s always shown up and it’s no surprise that he played the way he did.”
Teammate Ty Frank added his insight into Walock’s work against Orono. “Keaton is always there. He’s our backbone and we can count on him whenever we make a mistake.”
After a scoreless first period in which Orono owned a 13-6 edge in shots, the Spartans jump started the offense with an even-strength goal at 10:30 of the second period by Walker. He was assisted on the play by Thomas Lewin and Anderson.
Just under two minutes later, Northfield responded with an even-strength marker at 11:36 by sophomore Griffin Kennelly. The play tied the game at 1-1 and it included assists from junior forward Kam Kaiser and freshman defender Bridger Riley.
Neither team was able to capitalize on the power play as Northfield was 0-of-2 on the advantage and Orono was 0-of-3 in the game.
“They are a highly skilled team,” Luckraft said of Orono’s play. “When we played them at their place earlier this year it was a close game. They play heavy, so they are physical and trying to utilize speed on the outside wasn’t working as maybe we had hoped it would.”
Northfield will continue its trip to the state tournament with a consolation bracket match up against St. Cloud Cathedral on Thursday, March 9 at Noon. The game will be played at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
“We are excited to play tomorrow (March 9). We are going to go play hard and there is still hardware to be won,” Luckraft said.
St. Cloud Cathedral 3, Northfield 1
In the Class A consolation bracket game on Thursday, March 9, St. Cloud Cathedral (17-13) ended Northfield’s 2022-23 season with a 3-1 victory at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
St. Cloud Cathedral sophomore forward John Hirschfield had a hand in all three goals for the Crusaders, which began with his game opening goal at 8:52 of the first period. He later added a first assist on the power play game winner by junior forward Andrew Dwinnell at 12:08 of the third. To complete his day, Hirschfield scored an empty net goal at 16:42 of the third to make the final 3-1.
Northfield’s only goal in the contest was posted by sophomore Brayden Olsen at 12:08 with a power play assist from freshman defender Bridger Riley.
St. Cloud Cathedral owned a 32-27 shot margin in the contest as Keaton Walock posted 29 saves in the loss for Northfield. On the power play, both teams were 1-of-4.
Despite the two setbacks, Luckraft believes the opportunity to experience hockey on the MSHSL state tournament stage will be a huge plus for the program.
“We challenged this group because all of the talent that is there and what’s coming up. We felt that this team could be the one that could take that first step and get to the tournament, because everyone knows that it’s such a big deal and a unique environment,” Luckraft said. “Hopefully this will help make it more of an annual thing as opposed to every six years.”
Northfield Notes
• Kam Kaiser finished his season with a team leading 40 goals and 66 points. Cayden Monson led the team with 37 assists and also had 56 points, while Jake Geiger had 25 goals and 33 assists.
• Northfield’s top five scorers for 2022-23 include three juniors (Monson, Kaiser and Geiger) along with two sophomores (Olsen and Cashin).
• Seniors listed this year’s state tournament roster included Walock, Cullen Merritt, Parker Vogt, Zach Paquette, Brayden Brakke, Brecken Riley, Gabe Sawyer and Mike Fossum.