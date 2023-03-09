...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4
inches.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southeast and west central Minnesota.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.
&&
In an overtime thriller at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the Northfield High School boys hockey team (23-6) lost a heartbreaking 2-1 decision against Orono (24-5) in the first round of the 2023 MSHSL Class A state tournament on Wednesday, March 8.
With the score tied 1-1 at the end of regulation, Orono forward Avery Anderson connected on the game winner at 7:30 of the first OT session. Anderson deflected a shot from the blue line that got past Northfield senior net minder Keaton Walock. Assists on the goal were added by Brody Finnegan and Bradley Walker.
The goal capped a classic defensive chess match that saw the Spartans outshoot the Raiders 50-24 as Walock had 48 saves in the game while Orono goalie Brock Peyton had 23 saves and the win.
The play of Walock was just another chapter in his success story between the pipes for the Raiders.
“He’s had an exceptional career at Northfield and this game was no different than what we’ve been accustomed to all year long,” Raider head coach Mike Luckraft said about the contributions that Walock made in St. Paul. “He had just exceptional rebound control and is very solid throughout. Keaton’s been someone we’ve relied the past two years and he’s always shown up and it’s no surprise that he played the way he did.”
Teammate Ty Frank added his insight into Walock’s work against Orono. “Keaton is always there. He’s our backbone and we can count on him whenever we make a mistake.”
After a scoreless first period in which Orono owned a 13-6 edge in shots, the Spartans jump started the offense with an even-strength goal at 10:30 of the second period by Walker. He was assisted on the play by Thomas Lewin and Anderson.
Just under two minutes later, Northfield responded with an even-strength marker at 11:36 by sophomore Griffin Kennelly. The play tied the game at 1-1 and it included assists from junior forward Kam Kaiser and freshman defender Bridger Riley.
Neither team was able to capitalize on the power play as Northfield was 0-of-2 on the advantage and Orono was 0-of-3 in the game.
“They are a highly skilled team,” Luckraft said of Orono’s play. “When we played them at their place earlier this year it was a close game. They play heavy, so they are physical and trying to utilize speed on the outside wasn’t working as maybe we had hoped it would.”
Northfield will continue its trip to the state tournament with a consolation bracket match up against St. Cloud Cathedral on Thursday, March 9 at Noon. The game will be played at 3M Arena at Mariucci in Minneapolis.
“We are excited to play tomorrow (March 9). We are going to go play hard and there is still hardware to be won,” Luckraft said.