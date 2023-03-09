In an overtime thriller at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, the Northfield High School boys hockey team (23-6) lost a heartbreaking 2-1 decision against Orono (24-5) in the first round of the 2023 MSHSL Class A state tournament on Wednesday, March 8.

Tom Nelson is a freelance writer. Reach the editor at editor@apgsomn.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments