Northfield Boys Hockey Captains 2022-23

2022-23 Northfield High School boys hockey team captains, from left to right, include Ty Frank, Kamden Kaiser, Jake Geiger, Mike Fossum and Cayden Monson. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

The Northfield High School boys’ hockey team charted an impressive 20-6-1 overall record and also claimed first place honors in the always rugged Big 9 Conference with a 16-1-1 record under the direction of head coach Mike Luckraft in 2021-22.

Northfield Boys Hockey - Mike Luckraft

Photos of NHS boys hockey coach Mike Luckraft at practice this week.
Northfield Boys Hockey - Ty Frank

Northfield High School team captain Ty Frank on ice during a recent practice. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Boys Hockey - Mike Fossum

Senior defenseman Mike Fossum brings the puck up ice during a recent Raider practice in Northfield. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)
Northfield Boys Hockey Practice

The Northfield Raiders boys’ hockey team began practice session for the 2022-23 season this week at the Northfield Ice Arena.

