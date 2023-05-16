The Northfield High School boys golf team registered a third-place finish at the Owatonna Invite on Thursday, May 11.
The Raiders scored a 320 as a team, while St. Peter won the meet at 310 and Prior Lake was second at 312. The invite was held at the Owatonna Country Club.
The host Huskies tied Northfield in the team standings with a 320, while Rochester Century (325), Austin (325), John Marshall (328), Mankato East (350) and Winona (378) completed the tournament leaderboard.
Kaiden Brovold of St. Peter was the tournament medalist with a 71, while Northfield’s Hank Detlie placed seventh overall with a 77. The Raiders’ other top performers included Will Cashin with an 80, Ike Vessey at 81, Jeb Sawyer at 82, Elias Ekern at 85 and Jack Wendt with an 87.
The Raiders opened their week on Tuesday, May 9 with a first place finish at the Winona triangular. The event was held at The Bridges Golf Course in Winona and Northfield won the top spot with a score of 320. Faribault placed second at 339 and Winona was third at 376.
Ekern was the day’s medalist with a score of 74, while Logan Peroutka of Faribault was second at 78. Vessey placed third at the meet with a 79 and Sawyer was fourth with a score of 83. Griffin Kennelly and Wendt completed the Northfield scoring with a fifth place score of 84 on the day.
Northfield will finish its regular season on Wednesday, May 17 at Willinger’s Golf Club with a dual match against Rochester Century. On Monday, May 22, the Raiders will then travel to the Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing for the 2023 Big 9 Conference tournament.