...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM CDT TUESDAY THROUGH
8 PM CDT TUESDAY...
WHAT...The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an Air
Quality Alert for ozone pollution. The Air Quality Index (AQI) is
expected to reach the Orange or Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
category.
WHERE...Central Minnesota.
WHEN...From 12 PM CDT Tuesday through 8 PM CDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease
(including asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and
people who are active outdoors may experience health effects.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Ground-level ozone is expected to be high
during the afternoon hours on Tuesday, and air quality is expected
to reach the Orange (unhealthy for sensitive groups) AQI category
across central Minnesota. Southerly winds are transporting
pollutants into the state. Sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low
humidity will allow these pollutants to react in the air to
produce ground- level ozone. Ozone will be highest during the
afternoon and early evening hours when sunshine is most abundant,
and temperatures are highest. Air quality is expected to reach the
Orange AQI category. This is considered unhealthy for sensitive
groups.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, children and older adults, and people who
are active outdoors, should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor
exertion.
Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning
devices. Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as
possible.
&&
For information on current air quality conditions in your area;
and to sign up for daily air quality forecasts and alert;
notifications by email, text message, phone, or the EPA Air Now;
App, visit https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/current-air-quality.;
You can find additional information about health and air quality;
at https://www.pca.state.mn.us/air/why-you-should-care-air-;
quality-and-health.
The Northfield High School boys golf team finished in fourth place at the final 2023 Big 9 Conference tournament on Monday, May 22. The tournament was held at the Mississippi National Golf Links in Red Wing.
The Raiders had 321 points in the team standings, while Rochester Century led the field with a score of 309. Rochester Mayo placed second at 312 and Albert Lea was third at 313. The remainder of the Big 9 tournament scorecard included John Marshall (322), Mankato West (324), Faribault (325), Owatonna (329), Austin (334), Mankato East (343), Red Wing (349) and Winona (362).
Senior Ike Vessey paced the Raiders at the event with a seventh place overall score of 77. Rochester Century’s Jacob Shamblin took medalist honors at the meet with a 71.
Elias Ekern ranked second on the Northfield leaderboard with a score of 79 and Will Cashin turned in a score of 82. Jeb Sawyer (83), Hank Detlie (84) and Griffin Kennelly (84) completed the top six spots for Northfield at the meet.
The Raiders will complete their regular season with another tournament at Mississippi National on May 25-26, which will include teams from Lakeville South, Edina, Holy Family and Minnetonka. On May 30-31, the Raiders will begin play at the section tournament.