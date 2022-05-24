Northfield boys golf claim Big 9 Championship By MICHAEL PAPPAS michael.pappas@apgsomn.com Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email May 24, 2022 May 24, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Winning a Big Nine Championship is something every team strives for, but very few teams actually follow through on the accomplishment. Northfield's Nate Stevens watches his shot during the End of the Year Big Nine Conference Tournament on Monday at the Austin Country Club. (Photo courtesy of Laura Mae's Photography) The Northfield boys golf team joined the exclusive club to be crowned champs of the historic conference on May 23, after its showing at the End of the Year Big Nine Conference Tournament.The Raiders shot their way to a combined score of 314, five strokes ahead of second place, Mayo.The meet was held at the Par 72, Austin Country Club.Like so many times before this season, senior Nate Stevens headed the charge for Northfield.The Notre Dame golf commit shot a two over par on the front nine before really dialing it in for the final nine holes.Stevens on the back scored his way to a one-under par via a 35.The back nine total to him in the clubhouse at just one-over par, picking up five birdies for the day.His round score of 73 not only helped the team to first but also earned the senior the conference championship as he edged out Tucker McKinney of Albert Lea by three strokes.Not far behind Stevens was junior golfer for the Raiders in Ike Vessey.Vessey placed third in the meet after wrapping his day up at 77.Jack Wendt and McGuire Fink both came in 11th for Northfield with 82s, respectively.Securing the Big Nine title, the Raiders did not have long to celebrate.Northfield was back in action the following day at the Owatonna Invite.The 10-team invitational was held at the Owatonna Country Club on May 26. Reach Regional Editor Michael Pappas @ 507-333-1106. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Northfield Nate Stevens Sport Golf Team Boys Ike Vessey Meet Par Michael Pappas Regional Sports Editor Author email Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Northfield couple makes and markets unique sauce and seasonings Teen allegedly caught with gun, drugs Suspect charged in freeway hit-and-runs that injured 2 St. Olaf stabbing suspect charged with attempted murder Northfield biker injured in crash with car on Highway 3 Upcoming Events May 25 Stepsister of Northfield AA Wed, May 25, 2022 May 25 Overeaters Anonymous Wed, May 25, 2022 May 26 Northfield Rotary Club Thu, May 26, 2022 May 27 Unity on Division Fri, May 27, 2022 May 28 Stepsister of Northfield AA Sat, May 28, 2022 Submit an Event