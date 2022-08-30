For the first time in the history, the Northfield High School cross country program will have separate coaches for the boys and girls programs. In years past, both of the NHS programs were led by the same coach.
The Raiders boys team will be directed by Janet Smith, who previously served as an assistant coach at NHS for the past four seasons, and this is her 17th season as a cross country coach overall.
“With the boys and girls teams being led by two separate head coaches this year for the first time in program history, the coaching staff is excited to give each gender team more specific training for their needs. The boys team is looking to build a positive team atmosphere while putting in the hard work needed to be competitive in a strong conference and section,” Smith said.
The change in the team’s structure has also been noticed by this year’s captains, which include seniors Nathan Amundson, Johannes Schroeer and Mitchell Swenson.
“This season is definitely different than the other seasons,” Swenson said. “We are a lot more focused on one group this year. There’s already changes that I’ve seen and we are a lot stronger.”
Schroeer added, “We are more focused on the goal of getting better than in previous years.”
This year’s roster includes 49 student-athletes in the program and the Raiders will be looking to move up from last year’s sixth place finish at the Big 9 championships and an eighth place finish at the MSHSL Section 1AAA race.
A top standout to watch this fall is two-time state qualifier and All-Big 9 award winner Nathan Amundson, who placed in the top 100 at the 2021 state meet with a time of 17:10.06.
Another senior to watch is Carter Schlomann. Smith noted, “Carter put in a huge off season amount of miles and the coaches all think he is going to have a break through season. “
Schroeer added his insight into Schlomann’s prospects for this season, "He was our second runner last year and he has been doing a ton of running this summer, and I am excited to see how he does.”
Juniors on the list of top Raiders include Carter Steenblock and Evan Loe along with freshman Issac Schleif.
“These three are all returning varsity runners and are looking to contribute even more this season with their times and places as they have gotten stronger and faster,” Smith said.
Smith also looks for good things from Swenson and Schroeer as they could have breakout years in 2022.
“Both Mitchell and Johannes put in more miles this summer than they have in the past due to their leadership roles as captains. This sets them up to have big seasons to wrap up their high school cross country careers,” Smith said.
Freshman Fletcher Aylin and sophomore Soren Murphy-Pearson are another pair of Raider runners, who look for varsity success this fall.
The squad recently returned from a two-day preseason training trip to Decorah, Iowa and 17 of the Raiders posted times that were personal bests over their times from 2021.
“That shows that they put in a lot of work during the summer,” Smith said.
Schroeer also talked about the team’s strategy for training throughout the season, “We did two of our hardest workouts in Decorah, Iowa…we try to build our mileage in the summer and have more of our specialized workouts in the season, we will start to taper down toward the end and hopefully that will get us prepared for the conference and section meets.”
The captains also take their role as team leaders seriously and look to help build the Raider tradition.
“As captains, we do have the leadership and looking after the team - not just for the varsity but also the junior varsity and the younger teams,” Amundson said. "To make sure they are on task and doing their runs, working as hard as they can and that they improve by the end of the season.”
Swenson added, “we just want to go all out and set a legacy and example for the other runners.”
That legacy is something that Schroeer hopes to see grow in the years ahead at Northfield High School.
“We have a great young core of runners and many of them are already on varsity and will keep getting better and better. So if they keep staying with us and stay focused, they are going to be really good when they hit junior and senior year,” Schroeer said.
The Raiders will open their 2022 season Sept. 1 with a trip to the St. Olaf Showcase meet, followed up by a meet at Faribault Sept. 9.