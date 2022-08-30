Cross Country team captains

The 2022 Northfield High School boys’ cross country team captains, from left to right, include Mitchell Swenson, Nathan Amundson and Johannes Schroeer. (Tom Nelson/southernminn.com)

For the first time in the history, the Northfield High School cross country program will have separate coaches for the boys and girls programs. In years past, both of the NHS programs were led by the same coach.

